Any time you tune into a baseball game, there's a chance you'll see something you've never seen before. That's how the old saying goes at least, and it rang true in Game 3 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks became the first team in playoff history to hit four home runs in the same inning. They did so off of Dodgers starter Lance Lynn, who led the majors with 44 home runs allowed in the regular season. The D-backs didn't miss their chance to take advantage of the homer-friendly tendencies of Lynn and they chased him from the game with a historic third inning.

Nine-hole hitter Geraldo Perdomo started the inning with a longball. Leadoff man Corbin Carroll grounded out. Ketel Marte then homered. Tommy Pham grounded out. Christian Walker started to make things really fun with the inning's third home run.

The next hitter was catcher Gabriel Moreno and he appeared to hit a home run down the right-field line. Dodgers right fielder Jason Heyward along with members of the Dodgers' bullpen -- which is right on the foul pole, basically -- immediately started pointing foul and arguing the call. The umpiring crew got together and decided it was a foul ball. They then went to video review and confirmed the call. Foul ball.

Next pitch, Moreno hit a no-doubt home run anyway. There was no question on that one.

Here are all four in video, with the crowd reaction building and building throughout.

Again, that's the first time it had ever happened in the playoffs.

The Diamondbacks headed into Game 3 after having gone 4-0 on the road in the playoffs so far. Follow live updates from Game 3 here.