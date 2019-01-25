Baseball Hall of Fame cap selections announced: Mike Mussina and Roy Halladay head to Cooperstown without team logo

On Friday, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced the cap selections that will appear on the Hall of Fame plaques for each of the six members of the class of 2019.

Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez, Mike Mussina and Mariano Rivera were elected to the Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers' Association of America on Jan. 22. Harold Baines and Lee Smith were elected to the Hall of Fame by the Today's Game Era Committee in December. The class will be formally inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 21, in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Halladay and Mussina's Hall of Fame plaques will not feature a team logo. Baines will go in with the White Sox, Martinez picked the Mariners, Rivera is obviously going with the Yankees, and Smith selected the Cubs.

The late Halladay went on to pitch 12 seasons with the Blue Jays, who drafted him in 1995, before signing with the Phillies as a free agent in 2010 where he went on to spend four seasons in Philadelphia. Brandy Halladay released the following statement:

"Roy was incredibly proud of his accomplishments with both the Blue Jays and the Phillies," said Brandy Halladay, Roy's wife. "We spent many great years in Toronto, where he established his career and became a Cy Young-winning pitcher. In Philadelphia, he reached the Postseason, threw two no-hitters and won a second Cy Young Award. As a family, and with the blessing of the Hall of Fame, we feel confident that Roy would have come to the same conclusion, had he known it to be an option. Both franchises, and their fans, meant so much to him."

Mussina spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Orioles, followed by eight years with the Yankees, and he felt the same, and ended up not choosing a preference between the two teams he split his career.

"Both the Yankees and the Orioles were instrumental in my reaching Cooperstown," Mussina said. "I am proud to have played for these great organizations, in front of the tremendous fans in Baltimore and New York, and I am honored to have the opportunity to represent them both in the Hall of Fame."

As for the other inductees, both Baines and Smith spent the majority of their careers with the White Sox and Cubs, respectively. Meanwhile, both Martinez and Rivera played with just one franchise, making their cap decisions a lot easier.