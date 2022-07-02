Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia, the St. Louis Cardinals made history against right-hander Kyle Gibson. They became just the 11th team in history to hit four straight home runs. Or, in the possibly tongue-twisting manner of saying it, they went back-to-back-to-back-to-back.

The inning started innocently enough, as Gibson retired the first two batters before a single to Paul Goldschmidt. Then Nolan Arenado went yard and it was on. Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carlson followed with longballs of their own:

As noted, this had only happened 10 times before. A quick rundown:

There's the possibility of some fun trivia in there.

The Cardinals entered Saturday's action trailing the Brewers by two games in the NL Central.