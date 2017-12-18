Hot Stove: Marlins' J.T. Realmuto requests trade; here are potential landing spots

This offseason has already given us Marlins trades of All-Star outfielders Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna in addition to second baseman Dee Gordon. There are contradictory reports floating out there regarding their other incumbent outfielder, Christian Yelich. Why not add another quality young player to the mix in catcher J.T. Realmuto:

Source : JT Realmuto has requested a trade from the Marlins. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 18, 2017

It was bound to happen. They are stripping the team down. Any player with good big-league value and any competitive fire would rather be playing somewhere with a chance to win.

Realmuto is heading into his age-27 season and under team control through 2020. He hit .278/.332/.451 (109 OPS+) with 31 doubles, five triples, 17 homers and 65 RBI last season. He also threw out 32 percent of attempted base-stealers last season, which is five percent above league average. He was one of the worst in baseball at framing, according to the available metrics, but overall we're talking about a very good catcher.

Most teams should have interest in Realmuto, but here are some of the top landing spots that come to mind -- including three NL East division mates. (These are ordered alphabetically, not ranked or anything like that)

If the Marlins do indeed put Realmuto on the market, he's easily the top name available among backstops. The top remaining free agents are Jonathan Lucroy and Alex Avila. No one else left is a viable number one catcher, and even Avila should probably be a backup if we're talking about playing on a contender.