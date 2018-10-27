Longest World Series game in history: Dodgers, Red Sox set a new record in Game 3

Thanks to a pair of run-scoring errors in a wild 13th inning, the Dodgers and Red Sox played the longest game in World Series history Friday night. It was the longest game in World Series history and it's not even close. Max Muncy hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 18th to keep the Dodgers alive in this series.

Game 3 was the 12th World Series game to go 12 innings and the fourth World Series Game to go 14 innings. It is the only World Series game to go 18 innings. Here are the longest World Series games in history by innings played:

Furthermore, Game 3 is also the longest World Series game by time of game and again, it's not close. Here are the longest World Series games in history by time of game:

2018 Game 3: Red Sox vs. Dodgers in seven hours and 20 minutes. 2005 Game 3: White Sox vs. Astros in five hours and 41 minutes. 2017 Game 5: Dodgers vs. Astros in five hours and 17 minutes. 2015 Game 1: Royals vs. Mets in five hours and nine minutes. 2000 Game 1: Yankees vs. Mets in four hours and 51 minutes.

Only eight games since 1908 have lasted more than seven hours, if you can believe that. Game 3 was the first seven-hour game since the Phillies and Diamondbacks played seven hours and six minutes on August 24, 2013. That game went 18 innings as well.

Here's how long Game 3 took:

This game has now taken longer than the game time of the entire 1939 #WorldSeries.



That year, the Yankees swept the Reds in four games that took a combined 7:05. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) October 27, 2018

Does anyone care about pace of play during a very exciting World Series game? Didn't think so.