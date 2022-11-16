New York Mets manager Buck Showalter has been named the 2022 National League Manager of the Year, MLB and the Baseball Writers Association of America announced Tuesday. Showalter beat out Los Angeles Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts and Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker for the award. Showalter is the first Mets manager ever to be named Manager of the Year.

Here are the final results of the vote (full breakdown of voting on bbwaa.org):

1. Showalter (eight first-place votes)

2. Roberts (eight first-place votes)

3. Snitker (seven first-place votes)

4. Oliver Marmol, Cardinals (five first-place votes)

5. Rob Thomson, Phillies (two first-place votes)

6. Bob Melvin, Padres

For Showalter, this is his fourth Manager of the Year award. He also won it with the New York Yankees in 1994, the Texas Rangers in 2004, and the Baltimore Orioles in 2014. Showalter is the first manager in history to win Manager of the Year with four different teams. He joins Hall of Famers Bobby Cox and Tony La Russa as the only managers to win it four times period.

Showalter guided the Mets to 101-61 record in 2022, the second winningest season in franchise history behind the 108-win World Series championship team in 1986. The Mets were eliminated in three games by the San Diego Padres in the new Wild Card Series, though Manager of the Year is a regular season award and votes were submitted before the postseason.

While 101 wins are certainly impressive, the Mets did blow a 10 1/2-game division lead this season, and finished second to the Braves in the NL East. Atlanta also went 101-61, though they held the tiebreaker after sweeping the Mets in the final weekend of the regular season. The 10 1/2-game lead is the third largest blown division lead in baseball history:

1951 Brooklyn Dodgers: 13 games 1995 California Angels: 11 games 2022 New York Mets: 10 1/2 games

The Yankees famously erased a 14-game deficit to win the AL East in 1978, though they were in fourth place at the time. The Boston Red Sox never led the AL East by more than 10 games that season.

Roberts led the Dodgers to a 111-win regular season this year, tied for the fourth most wins in a single season in MLB history. Snitker's Braves erased that 10 1/2-game deficit against the Mets to win their fifth consecutive NL East title. He'd previously been named NL Manager of the Year in 2018. Roberts won the award in 2016.