MLB All-Star 2019 voting update: Cody Bellinger tops Christian Yelich for NL lead; Bryce Harper's support lacking

The Cubs are the only team with a leading vote-getter at more than one position

On Tuesday, July 9, the 2019 MLB All-Star Game will be held at Progressive Field in Cleveland. All-Star Game voting launched two weeks ago, and on Monday MLB released the first American League voting update. On Tuesday, the National League update dropped. 

Here are the NL players currently leading the vote at each position: 

Willson Contreras CHC • C • 40
Votes: 850,613
BA.283
R32
HR13
RBI35
SB1
Josh Bell PIT • 1B • 55
Votes: 621,915
BA.324
R46
HR18
RBI58
SB0
Ozzie Albies ATL • 2B • 1
Votes: 424,467
BA.269
R39
HR9
RBI28
SB4
Nolan Arenado COL • 3B • 28
Votes: 783,684
BA.329
R49
HR17
RBI57
SB2
Javier Baez CHC • SS • 9
Votes: 861,496
BA.298
R42
HR16
RBI44
SB2
Cody Bellinger LAD • RF • 35
Votes: 1,189,380
BA.353
R51
HR20
RBI54
SB7
Christian Yelich MIL • RF • 22
Votes: 1,057,855
BA.340
R50
HR24
RBI53
SB14
Ronald Acuna ATL • LF • 13
Votes: 518,760
BA.277
R41
HR15
RBI45
SB8

Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers leads all MLB comers with 1,189,380 votes as of this initial update. Both he and Christian Yelich (1,057,855) have more votes than AL leader Mike Trout of the Angels (951,002). Elsewhere in the NL outfield, Ronald Acuña Jr. with 518,760 has a safe for the moment grip on that last outfield spot. He's trailed by Joc Pederson of the Dodgers (344,440 votes), Albert Almora of the Cubs (294,445), Charlie Blackmon of the Rockies (278,070), Jason Heyward of the Cubs (270,745), Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs (252,557), Alex Verdugo of the Dodgers (242,988), and Bryce Harper of the Phillies (242,719). 

Yes, Harper, the six-time All-Star who's in first season in Philly, is presently 10th in the NL vote for outfielders. That's significant because under the revised voting structure, just the top nine outfielders will advance to the second phase of the balloting. 

Regarding Josh Bell, here's this Pirates All-Star factoid: 

Bell right now is at 621,915 votes, and in second among first baseman is Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs with 461,210 votes.

The first phase of voting concludes at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday, June 21. At that point, the top three vote-getters at each position (and top nine in the outfield) will move on to the second phase of voting. Right now, here's who's on pace to advance in the NL: 

C - Willson Contreras, Brian McCann, J.T. Realmuto

1B - Josh Bell, Anthony Rizzo, Freddie Freeman

2B - Ozzie Albies, Mike Moustakas, Ketel Marte

3B - Nolan Arenado, Kris Bryant, Justin Turner

SS - Javier Baez, Dansby Swanson, Corey Seager

OF - Cody Bellinger, Christian Yelich, Ronald Acuña Jr., Joc Pederson, Albert Almora, Charlie Blackmon, Jason Heyward, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Verdugo

Developing!

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

