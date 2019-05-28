2019 MLB All-Star Game voting: Everything to know about the Midsummer Classic's new selection process

Tuesday officially marks the first day of voting for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game starters. The 2019 All-Star Game will take place on July 9 at Cleveland's Progressive Field. This year, MLB has made some considerable changes to the All-Star ballot.

The 2019 MLB All-Star ballot will include two phases of fan voting to determine the All-Star Game starters: the Primary and the Starters Election. The previous voting process had the top vote-getter at each position during a single voting period advance to the All-Star starting lineup. Now, the top three vote-getters at each position in the American and National League (and top nine in the outfield) will advance from the Primary round to the Starters Election.

Here's what else you need to know, including how to vote.

What is the Primary?

The Primary will be used to determine the top three vote-getters at every position but the outfield, where the top nine vote-getters will advance to the Starters Election. The Primary begins Tuesday, May 28 at 2 p.m. ET and wraps up on Friday, June 21 at 4 p.m. ET. The Primary will send a group of finalists to advance to The Starters Election. The Primary finalists will be revealed during MLB Network's coverage of the Astros-Yankees game at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, June 21.

What is the Starters Election?

The Starters Election will be a 28-hour voting period to decide the All-Star starters at each position. The winner at each position (including three outfielders per League) will be named a starting position player for the 2019 Midsummer Classic. Voting for the starters will begin at noon ET Wednesday, June 26, and conclude at 4 p.m. ET Thursday, June 27. The winners of the Starters Election will be revealed at 7 p.m. ET Thursday, June 27 on ESPN.

How can fans vote?

There are two ways:

1. On MLB platforms, including MLB.com, all 30 club sites and the MLB At Bat and MLB Ballpark mobile apps.

2. On Google Search (in the U.S. and Canada only), fans can vote for any player on the ballot by entering "Vote" and a player's name (for example, "Vote Mike Trout"), taking you directly to that player's section of the ballot. Alternately, fans can go directly to the Google ballot or enter searches such as "MLB All-Star Ballot" or "MLB vote" or "MLB All-Star vote" in the search bar. These searches will trigger a full All-Star ballot within the search results.

The combined vote totals from these various platforms will determine the ballot winners.

What are the voting limits?

During the Primary: On MLB platforms, fans can vote five times per 24-hour period. At Google Search, using the search "MLB Vote" or searching for player names, fans can fill out one complete ballot and vote for every position, or vote for up to 17 unique players per day. You can vote for a specific player only once per day via the Google ballot.

During the Starters Election: Fans can only vote once on MLB platforms and submit up to 17 unique player votes on Google. Vote totals will reset in this round, as the vote totals from the Primary will not carry over.

When will the full rosters be announced?

The AL All-Star team, which will be managed by Alex Cora of the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox, will have nine elected starters (a designated hitter) via the fan balloting program, while the NL All-Star team, led for a second consecutive year by Dave Roberts of the defending NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers, will have eight fan-elected starters.

The pitchers and reserves for both teams will be determined through a combination of player ballot choices and selections made by the commissioner's office.

The full All-Star rosters will be announced Sunday, June 30 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.