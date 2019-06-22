2019 MLB All-Star Game finalists revealed: Cubs, Astros, Braves lead way with seven each

We're quickly approaching the midway point in the 2019 MLB season, which means we'll be finding out which players are heading to Cleveland for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game in little over a week. Friday officially marked the end of the first phase of the of the All-Star ballot.

The Cubs, Braves and Astros each have seven players to advance to the final vote. Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger led all players in voting, while Mike Trout received the most votes in the American League.

Below, you'll find the top three vote-getters at every position, including nine outfielders. The top nine vote-getters will advance to the final round of the election-themed process.

National League

First basemen

Second basemen

Third basemen

Shortstops

Catchers

Willson Contreras, Cubs

Brian McCann, Braves

Yasmani Grandal, Brewers

Outfielders

American League

First basemen

Second basemen

Third basemen

Shortstops

Catchers

Gary Sanchez, Yankees

James McCann, White Sox

Robinson Chirinos, Astros

Outfielders

Designated hitters

J.D. Martinez, Red Sox

Hunter Pence, Rangers

Nelson Cruz, Twins

In case you need a refresher on how the new All-Star voting format works, here's how the final round of voting will play out:

The final round of voting begins on Wednesday at noon ET. Voting will run for 28 hours, ending at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 27. Just like the primary leg of the voting, there are two ways to vote:

1. On MLB platforms, including MLB.com, all 30 club sites and the MLB At Bat and MLB Ballpark mobile apps.

2. On Google Search (in the U.S. and Canada only), fans can vote for any player on the ballot by entering a player's name (for example, "Mike Trout"), and that will allow you to vote for that player directly from the search results. Alternately, fans can go directly to the Google ballot or enter searches such as "MLB All-Star Ballot" or "MLB vote" or "MLB All-Star vote" in the search bar. These searches will trigger a full All-Star ballot within the search results.

Fans can only vote once on MLB platforms and submit up to 17 unique player votes on Google. The combined vote totals from these various platforms will determine the ballot winners. All votes from the primary round will be reset for the final round, and each finalist will start with a clean slate. Fans will only be allowed to vote once during the final round for the player they want to see in the starting lineup for the Midsummer Classic.

The winners will be announced Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. All-Star reserves and pitchers will be revealed at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 30.

The 2019 All-Star Game will take place at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 9 -- fans can stream the game via fuboTV (Try for free).