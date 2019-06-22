2019 MLB All-Star Game finalists revealed: Cubs, Astros, Braves lead way with seven each
Here are the finalists for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game election process
We're quickly approaching the midway point in the 2019 MLB season, which means we'll be finding out which players are heading to Cleveland for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game in little over a week. Friday officially marked the end of the first phase of the of the All-Star ballot.
The Cubs, Braves and Astros each have seven players to advance to the final vote. Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger led all players in voting, while Mike Trout received the most votes in the American League.
Below, you'll find the top three vote-getters at every position, including nine outfielders. The top nine vote-getters will advance to the final round of the election-themed process.
National League
First basemen
Second basemen
Third basemen
- Nolan Arenado, Rockies
- Kris Bryant, Cubs
- Josh Donaldson, Braves
Shortstops
- Dansby Swanson, Braves
- Javier Baez, Cubs
- Trevor Story, Rockies
Catchers
- Willson Contreras, Cubs
- Brian McCann, Braves
- Yasmani Grandal, Brewers
Outfielders
- Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
- Christian Yelich, Brewers
- Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves
- Nick Markakis, Braves
- Charlie Blackmon, Rockies
- Albert Almora Jr., Cubs
- Jason Heyward, Cubs
- Kyle Schwarber, Cubs
- Joc Pederson, Dodgers
American League
First basemen
- Luke Voit, Yankees
- Carlos Santana, Indians
- C.J. Cron, Twins
Second basemen
- DJ LeMahieu, Yankees
- Jose Altuve, Astros
- Tommy La Stella, Angels
Third basemen
- Alex Bregman, Astros
- Gio Urshela, Yankees
- Hunter Dozier, Royals
Shortstops
- Carlos Correa, Astros
- Jorge Polanco, Twins
- Gleyber Torres, Yankees
Catchers
- Gary Sanchez, Yankees
- James McCann, White Sox
- Robinson Chirinos, Astros
Outfielders
- Mike Trout, Angels
- George Springer, Astros
- Michael Brantley, Astros
- Austin Meadows, Rays
- Mookie Betts, Red Sox
- Eddie Rosario, Twins
- Aaron Judge, Yankees
- Josh Reddick, Astros
- Joey Gallo, Rangers
Designated hitters
- J.D. Martinez, Red Sox
- Hunter Pence, Rangers
- Nelson Cruz, Twins
In case you need a refresher on how the new All-Star voting format works, here's how the final round of voting will play out:
The final round of voting begins on Wednesday at noon ET. Voting will run for 28 hours, ending at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 27. Just like the primary leg of the voting, there are two ways to vote:
1. On MLB platforms, including MLB.com, all 30 club sites and the MLB At Bat and MLB Ballpark mobile apps.
2. On Google Search (in the U.S. and Canada only), fans can vote for any player on the ballot by entering a player's name (for example, "Mike Trout"), and that will allow you to vote for that player directly from the search results. Alternately, fans can go directly to the Google ballot or enter searches such as "MLB All-Star Ballot" or "MLB vote" or "MLB All-Star vote" in the search bar. These searches will trigger a full All-Star ballot within the search results.
Fans can only vote once on MLB platforms and submit up to 17 unique player votes on Google. The combined vote totals from these various platforms will determine the ballot winners. All votes from the primary round will be reset for the final round, and each finalist will start with a clean slate. Fans will only be allowed to vote once during the final round for the player they want to see in the starting lineup for the Midsummer Classic.
The winners will be announced Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. All-Star reserves and pitchers will be revealed at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 30.
The 2019 All-Star Game will take place at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 9 -- fans can stream the game via fuboTV (Try for free).
