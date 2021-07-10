The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is on Tuesday, but before the best players in the game can get together at Coors Field, they have to get through the final weekend series before the summer break. Cubs vs. Cardinals is one of the fiercest rivalries in baseball but both teams have slipped up through the middle portion of the season and rest in third and fourth, respectively, in the NL Central. With Zach Davies and Kwang Hyun Kim facing off, should you be banking on stars like Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Willson Contreras and Kris Bryant in your MLB DFS lineups?

Or should you be saving your salary cap space for top starting pitching options with the most significant upside? The MLB DFS player pool includes the likes of Gerrit Cole, Freddy Peralta and Walker Buehler, who all have enormous swing-and-miss potential. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure included Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda as his one of his top pitching options on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Maeda threw five scoreless innings where he only allowed two hits and struck out seven. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for July 10, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich at $5,800 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. The 2018 NL MVP hit 80 home runs, drove in 207 runs and stole 52 bases in 2018 and 2019, but his OPS has slid to .777 in 2020 and 2021.

However, he continues to see a tremendous amount amount of respect with an 18.6 percent walk rate last season and a 20.4 percent walk rate this season. Meanwhile, his BABIP over the last two years is over 50 points below his career average despite hard-hit contact rates that still rate in the upper echelon (94th percentile this year) of baseball.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Dodgers catcher Will Smith at $4,200 on DraftKings and $2,500 on FanDuel. Smith has proven himself as one of the best offensive catchers in baseball over the last three seasons, despite being called up late in 2019 and having his 2020 season truncated.

Over 604 plate appearances, Smith has 33 home runs with 98 RBIs and is slashing .262/.359/.518 and he's a master of driving the ball with a career average launch angle of 20.9 degrees. Smith has a .946 career OPS at Dodger Stadium and he'll have a home matchup on Saturday night that he'll be looking to take advantage of.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 10, 2021

