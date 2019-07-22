MLB DFS: Francisco Lindor and top July 22 picks for DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

Week 18 of the MLB season gets underway on Monday, July 22 with 11 games on the schedule. The matchups include an AL East showdown between the Red Sox and Rays, a battle between the Rockies and Nationals that has major implications for the NL playoff picture as well as a potential AL playoff preview between the Yankees and Twins. Plenty of top-tier pitchers and big bats will be in action in these matchups and others, and if you're thinking about entering any kind of MLB DFS tournament on a site such as FanDuel or DraftKings for Monday's main slate that begins at 7:05 p.m. ET, first be sure to check in with Mike McClure. He's a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and his top MLB DFS picks, optimal lineups, player pool and advice can help you crush your selections this evening.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

Then on Sunday, he rostered Rays pitcher Blake Snell on DraftKings. The result: Snell threw six scoreless innings, striking out 10 and giving up just three hits. Anybody who followed his advice was well on their way to a huge day. Now, McClure has set his sights on Monday's MLB DFS slates. You can see his full roster at SportsLine.

For Monday, we can tell you McClure is targeting Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor at $3,900 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings as one of his top MLB DFS picks. Lindor enters the week coming off an impressive series against the Royals where he recorded six hits, including a home run, and a pair of RBIs. He's also been a threat on the bases this year, entering Monday ranked eighth in the American League in steals (14). He'll look to exploit a matchup tonight against the Blue Jays, a team sending Ryan Borucki to the hill for the first time this year as he comes off the 60-day injured list (elbow).

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy for Monday also includes rostering Twins outfielder Nelson Cruz ($4,100 on FanDuel, $4,400 on DraftKings), who is riding a five-game hitting streak and ranks sixth in the American League in slugging percentage (.543). Despite his big numbers, he comes at a more affordable price than other outfielders such as Aaron Judge, George Springer and Mookie Betts, so confidently lock him in at a discount for Monday.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.