The 2020 MLB schedule continues on Sunday and MLB daily Fantasy players will have a wide variety of pitching options as they fill out their MLB DFS lineups. Youngsters like Dylan Cease and Aaron Civale got off to opposite starts to the 2020 season, but both talented pitchers have plenty of upside. They're both scheduled to start on Sunday when the White Sox take on the Royals and the Indians go head-to-head with the Twins. Who should you target with your MLB DFS picks?

Meanwhile, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will come off the injured list (back) to make his season debut as the Dodgers wrap up a series with the Diamondbacks. Kershaw could be a popular option in the MLB DFS player pool, but with big money on the line in MLB DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s and the Dodgers likely to be cautious, Kershaw's high price tag could be a hindrance. Before finalizing any MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to see the top picks, MLB DFS advice and stacks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Saturday, McClure identified White Sox outfielder Luis Robert as one of his top picks. The result: Robert hit his second home run of the season and doubled. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 60-game 2020 MLB schedule continuing on Sunday, Aug. 2

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Aug. 2

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Rockies outfielder David Dahl at $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. The 26-year-old all-star is hitting at the top of Colorado's order in 2020. His average sits in the .270s with three RBIs, three runs scored and a stolen base.

Dahl has an .885 career OPS against right-handed pitching and will go head-to-head with Padres starting pitcher Zach Davies on Sunday. Dahl is 1-for-6 against Davies so far in his career, but he has an RBI against him and can return plenty of value on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Padres infielder Jurickson Profar at $4,900 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. The former Rangers and Athletics second baseman has hit 40 home runs and stolen 19 bases the past two seasons and even though he's gotten off to a slow start, he has a strong matchup on Sunday in hitter-friendly Coors Field.

Profar hit his first home run of the season on Thursday and will be back on the left side of the plate on Sunday as the Rockies send out right-hander Antonio Senzatela. Profar has hit 44 of his 53 career home runs while hitting from the left side against right-handed pitching.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Aug. 2

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.