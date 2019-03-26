MLB DFS: Starling Marte and top picks for 2019 Opening Day DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

After a wild offseason that saw billions of dollars handed out to superstars like Mike Trout, Nolan Arenado, Bryce Harper. and Manny Machado, the regular season is right around the corner. Just like fans are anxious to see their new stars take the field on 2019 MLB Opening Day, MLB DFS players are gunning for their share of tournaments with six-figure prize pools on Thursday. They'll be looking to exploit the best matchups and dominate MLB DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Is Jacob deGrom or Max Scherzer worth putting in your MLB DFS lineups as the Mets and Nationals battle? Or should you steer clear of that game? Before locking in any MLB DFS lineups for Thursday, see what SportsLine's resident DFS expert, Mike McClure, has to say. He's made over $2 million in his DFS career.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through last season with multiple huge cashes on big daily Fantasy baseball tournaments, and anyone who followed him was up big.

For MLB Opening Day 2019, we can tell you McClure is high on Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant at $3,800 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings. Bryant is looking for a bounce-back season after 2018 was derailed by a nagging shoulder injury. He's feeling healthy heading into the opener, but his lower numbers last season have led to a discount in his MLB DFS pricing. He'll be highly-motivated to prove that last season was a fluke, and McClure has found huge value on him for Opening Day.

Part of McClure's 2019 Opening Day MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte ($3,500 on FanDuel, $4,700 on DraftKings).

Marte has shown consistently developing power through his late-20s by focusing on driving the ball more frequently, and the end result in 2018 was his first ever 20-homer season. He also stole 33 bases and while the Statcast metrics tell us his speed is dipping slightly, he's still a major threat on the base paths who gives MLB DFS players multi-category value on a nightly basis.

The Pirates play the Reds on Opening Day, and Cincinnati hasn't even named a starter for that game. Marte also has a history of starting his season quickly. His OPS has been in the .800s in the opening month of four of his six seasons in the majors, so be sure to get Marte in your MLB DFS lineups on Thursday for Opening Day.

