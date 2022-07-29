For months, Andrew Benintendi was the focus of trade speculation, but it shouldn't have come as a surprise to baseball fans that the New York Yankees ended up being the team to snag him. However, those that were expecting a big debut from him in their MLB DFS lineups were disappointed when he finished 0-for-4 against his former team on Thursday. The Yankees continue their series against Kansas City on Friday, but is Benintendi set up for a better performance than in his first start for New York?

Kris Bubic is set to make the start on the mound for the Royals, and the lefty has been pitching much better in the month of July than in his first meeting against New York early in the season. Benintendi obviously hasn't had the opportunity to hit against Bubic, but he may still be worth considering in the MLB DFS player pool, with a .301 batting average and .741 OPS against left-handed starters this season. Before making any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Freeman had a double, two walks and scored two runs with a pair of RBI to return 22 points on DraftKings and 31.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Friday, one of McClure's MLB DFS picks is Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, who is listed at $5,600 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Turner has been on an incredible 15-game hitting streak, and has 24 total hits with six doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI during that stretch. Against Colorado on Thursday, Turner went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI, which brought his total to 72 for the season.

Los Angeles continues its series against the Rockies on Friday and will face starting pitcher Chad Kuhl, who gave up five runs on as many hits in just 2.1 innings of work in his last start on Sunday. Kuhl was much better against the Dodgers on June 27 when he held Turner to an 0-for-4 night at the plate in a complete game win. Prior to that, Turner was 2-for-8 against Kuhl with a double, but his recent hot streak suggests he's in a better spot to produce some offense on Friday.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson ($4,200 on DraftKings and $2,600 on FanDuel). Donaldson is looking to turn things around on Friday after taking just one hit from his last four starts. However, he's not too far removed from consecutive multi-hit outings in his first two starts back from the All-Star break.

In 11 at bats against Bubic last season, Donaldson came away with three hits, two of which were home runs. His other hit went for a double, so Donaldson should be looking to snap his mini-slump against a pitcher he's had success against in the past. Donaldson has hit doubles fairly frequently this season, and 30 percent of his hits have resulted in two-baggers.

