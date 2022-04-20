Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers holds a major league-leading 10-game hitting streak, while Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman and Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki share the National League lead with nine-game hitting streaks. All three will have the opportunity to extend those streaks on Wednesday, but Suzuki leads the trio in overall offensive production so far, with four home runs and 11 RBI. Devers has the most total hits in the group, with 15, but how many of the three are worth considering for MLB DFS lineups?

The Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, who will send right-handed starter Jose Berrios to the mound. While Devers only has three hits in 14 at bats against him, they consist of a home run and two doubles.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove in his MLB DFS player pool on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Musgrove allowed two runs, but struck out seven over 6.1 innings pitched to return 25.25 points on DraftKings and 44 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, April 20.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Minnesota shortstop Carlos Correa, who is listed at $4,900 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel. Correa batted in a run with a hit and a walk on Tuesday in the Twins' series-opener against Kansas City. In the Twins' series finale against Boston on Monday, he went 2-for-4 with a run in Minnesota's 8-3 win.

The Twins continue their series against the Royals on Wednesday against lefty starter Daniel Lynch, who Correa has enjoyed some past success against. In six previous at bats against Lynch, Correa has two hits and an RBI. In four games at Kansas City last season, Correa finished with a home run, a double, two RBI and batting splits of .500/.588/.786.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Correa with Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco ($4,000 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). On Monday, Polanco ripped Boston with a home run and four RBI for his biggest offensive performance yet this season. After starting the season with two hitless games against Seattle, he has begun to settle in at the plate, and has batting splits of .250/.368/.500 over his last nine starts.

When the Twins took on Lynch and Kansas City last season, Polanco hit a double against the Royals starter. The switch-hitter has fared much better against lefty starters this season than right-handed pitchers, and will look to continue that trend on Wednesday. So far this season, he has hit .263 with two home runs and five RBI against southpaw starters.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday.

McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings.