The St. Louis Cardinals have become the latest MLB team to reveal their City Connect uniforms for the 2024 season. For just the second time in the franchise's 142-year history, the Cardinals will be sporting red jerseys.

The Cardinals' City Connect uniforms features the phrase "The Lou" across the front, which is a nod to the city of St. Louis. It's actually a reference to the rapper Nelly, who consistently rapped about his admiration for his hometown in his songs over the years.

The jerseys feature red pinstripes that represent the Mississippi River, which sits along the St. Louis border. In addition, there is a thicker stripe that is visible going down the leg on the white pants.

The caps featured a block-lettered style design that says "STL," and the font draws inspiration from the team's look from back in 1921.

"The St. Louis Cardinals jersey is one of the most iconic in all of sports and we are proud to introduce our new City Connect uniform to build on that legacy," Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III said in a statement. "A great deal of thought went into the design, and I believe our fans will appreciate the many uniform elements that were inspired by the organization's 140-plus years in St. Louis."

The Cardinals only wore red jerseys on one other occasion despite having red as one of the team's primary colors. The team wore red jerseys on Aug. 28, 1999, during their "Shirts Off Their Backs" promotion.

St. Louis will wear their new City Connect jerseys for the first time on Friday against the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals plan to wear their new threads in 12 of their home games throughout the 2024 season.