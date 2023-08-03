No offense in baseball is hotter than the Chicago Cubs right now as they've surged to 55-53 and to within 2.5 games of an NL wild card spot with a couple of months remaining in the season. The Cubs put up 20 runs against the Reds on Tuesday and then added 16 more on Wednesday and they'll look to keep the momentum going on Thursday in another matchup against Cincinnati. Cody Bellinger was just named NL Player of the Month for July and he'll be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups as he continues to swing one of the hottest sticks around.

Bellinger posted a 1.122 OPS in July and is 4-for-10 with a home run and four RBI in two games so far this August. Now he'll take on Luke Weaver on Thursday, having posted a 1.500 OPS with two home runs and four RBI in 12 career plate appearances against Weaver. You should certainly have some exposure to Bellinger tonight given the history, but who else in the MLB DFS player pool should you be targeting? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Semien went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored, returning 25 points on DraftKings and 34.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, August 2.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Cubs outfielder Ian Happ at $3,300 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. Coming off his first all-star appearance and also winning his first Gold Glove in 2022, Happ is having another strong season in 2023 and he's heating up with a suddenly scorching Cubs offense.

Happ's .378 OBP is a career-high and he's also already tied a career-high with nine stolen bases. His .792 OPS is a three-year high and after belting two home runs on Wednesday night, Happ now has 12 home runs and 49 RBI this season. Chicago has scored 36 runs in the last two days against the Reds and they'll have another juicy matchup on Thursday against Weaver, who sports a 6.80 ERA on the season.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Astros third baseman Alex Bregman ($5,300 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). The two-time All-Star has leveled off a little since a 2019 season where he posted a 1.019 OPS with 41 home runs and 112 RBI but he continues to be a productive offensive player with a .796 OPS over the last four years.

Bregman is slashing .253/.349/.427 with 18 home runs and 69 RBI so far in 2023 and he has a 1.060 OPS over the last 14 days. The 29-year-old has been significantly better against right-handed pitching than left in 2023, posting an .860 OPS with 14 of his 18 home runs coming against righties. He'll take on Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt on Thursday, who has given up five home runs in his last five starts. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 3, 2023

