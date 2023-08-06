After piling up eight more runs in a win over the Braves on Saturday, the Chicago Cubs remain one of the hottest offenses in baseball and players like Cody Bellinger, Christopher Morel and Dansby Swanson have been popular MLB DFS stacks over the last week or so. However, the Cubs will have to take on Braves righty Charlie Morton, who has a 3.62 ERA on the season with 128 strikeouts over 119 1/3 innings, on Sunday. The Cubs have a team OPS of .690 against Morton in their collective careers. Can you trust any players in Chicago's lineup for your MLB DFS strategy on Sunday?

It's a loaded MLB DFS player pool with all 30 MLB teams in action. Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow will be among the top starting pitching options as he takes on a Tigers offense that ranks 14th in the American League in runs scored. Glasnow has a 3.15 ERA on the season with 96 strikeouts over 68 2/3 innings. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Henderson went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, returning 18 points on DraftKings and 25.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Sunday, August 6.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber ($4,900 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel). Schwarber is one of the game's ultimate three-outcome players, and even though contact isn't typically on his agenda, power certainly is.

The 30-year-old led the National League with 46 home runs in 2022 and he's belted 27 more already in 2023 despite hitting a career-low .176. Schwarber will match up against Royals starter Zack Greinke, who has a disappointing 5.32 ERA on the season, on Sunday. Lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt ($5,800 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). The reigning NL MVP has suffered in an underperforming Cardinals lineup but he's still managed to produce solid numbers.

Goldschmidt enters Sunday slashing .278/.365/.455 with 18 home runs, 57 RBI and nine stolen bases. He's also recorded multi-hit games in each of his last two contests. The seven-time All-Star has a 1.025 career OPS against left-handed pitching and he'll take on Rockies lefty Austin Gomber on Sunday. Gomber has a 5.68 ERA on the season and has given up 22 home runs in 114 innings. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 6, 2023

