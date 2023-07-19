The only thing hotter than the heat wave going throughout the United States at the moment is the offensive performances on Tuesday in the 2023 MLB season. Four different games had each team score at least 10 runs on Tuesday, which tied a record for the most teams doing so in one day and was the first time it happened since 1894. Daily Fantasy baseball players rejoiced with high-scoring affairs in many MLB DFS lineups.

Twelve of the 30 MLB teams in action on Tuesday scored at least 10 runs, including the Cubs with 17 runs. Daily Fantasy baseball players can't exactly account for this on a daily basis when forming an MLB DFS strategy, but it's a reminder that weather often plays a factor in offensive performance. It is also another element to consider when making MLB DFS picks on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Astros third baseman Alex Bregman as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Bregman went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, returning 14 points on DraftKings and 18.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna ($3,800 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Ozuna has 17 home runs over 77 games this season and has been a steady power bat throughout his 11-year career. He's also hitting in the middle of one of the best offenses in baseball right now as the Braves scored 13 runs on Tuesday to expand their National League-leading total to 527 runs scored.

The 32-year-old outfielder has reached base safely in his two career plate appearances against Diamondbacks probable starter Ryne Nelson with a single and a walk. Nelson, in his first full MLB season, has a 4.98 ERA over 19 starts, and he allowed three runs over 4.2 innings against the Braves on June 3. Ozuna doesn't come with a steep price tag, and his presence in the middle of the Braves' high-powered offense is appealing for Wednesday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Ozuna with second baseman Ozzie Albies ($6,100 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). The switch-hitter leads all second basemen with 22 home runs, and he has at least one extra-base hit in three of his last four games. His .839 OPS ranks third for second basemen, and he leads the position with 66 RBI.

Albies is batting .311 with four home runs, 10 RBI, 12 runs scored and an OPS of 1.063 over 12 games this month. The 26-year-old made his third All-Star Game last week and continues to excel as one of the best players at his position. After scoring 13 runs yesterday and near 90-degree temperature expected at game time, a Braves stack could lead to a huge payday on Wednesday. See who else to pick right here.

