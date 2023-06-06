How can you not be romantic about baseball? On National Cancer Survivors Day on Sunday, Jake Burger hit a walk-off grand slam to give the White Sox a 6-2 victory over the Tigers. This was a huge moment for daily Fantasy baseball who had Burger in their MLB DFS lineups with hopes of cashing on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. But the moment meant even more for White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks. Hendriks made his season debut on May 29 after undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He pitched a perfect ninth inning Monday to record his first win – at least on a playing field – on the season.

The White Sox begin a three-game series at the Yankees on Tuesday after sweeping the Tigers. Will Burger, who has two home runs in his last four games, continue that momentum and serve as a top MLB DFS pick? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Schwarber went 2-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI, returning 38 points on DraftKings and 54.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt ($6,500 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). The 35-year-old is coming off his first MVP season in 2022, but he's been one of the best hitters in baseball throughout his 13-year career. Goldschmidt led the National League in slugging percentage (.578) and OPS (.981) last season.

Goldschmidt is having another strong season with a slash line of .292/.390/.504 and ranks 13th in baseball with an OPS of .895 this year. The first baseman is having a stronger power season against right-handed pitchers this year as the Rangers are scheduled to send right-hander Dane Dunning to the hill. The seven-time All-Star has a .937 OPS against right-handers, which ranks 13th in baseball and sixth among right-handed hitters. He also has the fifth-best hard-hit rate in baseball at 46.5% this season.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Goldschmidt with Nolan Arenado ($5,200 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). The seven-time All-Star has 10 home runs and 39 RBI this season. He has two multi-hit performances and at least one hit in five of his last sevens games, including an RBI double on Monday.

Arenado, with 309 home runs over his 11-year career, has a career OPS of .875, including .840 against right-handed pitching. He's been one of the best hitters in baseball since entering the league and is averaging 32 home runs and 104 RBI over the last two seasons. His consistency is one of his strongest attributes and Dunning had ERAs of 4.51 and 4.46 in 2021 and 2022, respectively. See who else to pick right here.

