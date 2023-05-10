Justin Verlander might be 40 years old but the three-time Cy Young winner just signed a two-year, $86.67 million contract with the Mets this offseason with a vesting option for 2025. For that money, New York is certainly expecting Verlander to deliver like an ace and he'll make his second start of the season on Wednesday against the Reds. Verlander gave up two earned runs over five innings and struck out five in a loss to the Tigers last Thursday, but as he continues to stretch his pitch count he'll be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups coming off a dominant year.

Verlander posted a 1.75 ERA and had an American League-leading 18 wins with Houston on his way to the Cy Young last year and the Reds look like a potentially juicy matchup, as they rank 12th in the NL in runs scored entering Wednesday. So should you be rostering Verlander, or are there better starting pitching options in the MLB DFS player pool? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Webb threw seven innings of one-run ball and struck out seven in a win over the Nationals, returning 25.75 points on DraftKings and 49 points of FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, May 10. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida ($5,300 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). The Japanese superstar posted a .960 OPS over seven seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball and he signed a five-year, $90 million to join the Red Sox after Boston had paid the $15.4 million posting fee to Orix.

Yoshida entered the 2023 season as Baseball America's No. 87 prospect but he's established himself as an early AL Rookie of the Year candidate with a .308/.388/.513 slash line through his first 30 games. He has six home runs, 24 RBI and two stolen bases this season and he's had multi-hit efforts in 10 of his last 17 games.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Braves first baseman Matt Olson ($5,400 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel). The former All-Star in Oakland was acquired in a trade and signed to a long-term extension in the wake of Freddie Freeman leaving for the Dodgers and he's helped plug the hole at first base with his incredible power from the left side.

Olson belted 34 home runs and had 103 RBI while posting a .802 OPS in his first season in Atlanta and he's been even better in 2023. Olson has homered in three of his last five games and enters Wednesday sporting a .933 OPS with 11 home runs on the season and his 17.0% walk rate and 95.4 mph average exit velocity are both career-highs so far. See who else to pick here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 10, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.