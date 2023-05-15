Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has been one of the best hitters in baseball in May and there's no signs of him slowing down as a star in the MLB DFS player pool. Rizzo has a slash line of .373/.448/.627 for a whopping 1.076 OPS over May. He has at least one hit in 11 of his last 12 games with multiple hits in seven of those contests. He has four home runs during that span, including three in last weekend's four-game series against the Rays with the best record in baseball as a popular selection for daily Fantasy baseball players on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

The Yankees begin a four-game series in Toronto on Monday and Rizzo could remain a strong play for MLB DFS lineups. The 33-year-old has eight of his nine home runs this season against right-handers as the Blue Jays are scheduled to send right-hander Alek Manoah to the hill on Monday. Is it smart to continue the ride the red hot bat of Rizzo in your MLB DFS lineups? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor as one of this top DFS picks. The result: Lindor went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored against the Nationals, returning 12 points on DraftKings and 15.7 points of FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Braves third baseman Austin Riley ($5,100 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). The 26-year-old won the Silver Slugger in 2021 and has averaged 35.5 home runs and 100 RBI over the last two seasons. He has six homers this year and has five hits and two walks in his last four games.

Riley has been one of the best power hitters in baseball against left-handed pitchers this season as the Rangers are scheduled to send left-hander Cody Bradford to the mound on Monday. Riley has four home runs in 45 at-bats against left-handers this season with a home run rate in one of every 11.25 at-bats. He has a .967 OPS against southpaws to begin the year and the success isn't just a six-week statistic. He has a career home run rate of one in every 16.1 at-bats with a .927 OPS against left-handers.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes stacking Riley with second baseman Ozzie Albies ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). Albies has been the best power hitting second baseman in the MLB this season and hit his 10th home run of the year on Sunday in a 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays. He has a three home run lead over the next highest second baseman in baseball and is fifth in the position in OPS with an .804.

The switch hitting second baseman has been even more dominant against left-handed pitching than his teammate. Albies has a slash line of .434/.444/.830 against southpaws. His 1.275 OPS against left-handers is the fifth-highest in baseball. He has five home runs against left-handers, which is tied for the most in baseball, and he has a home run rate of one in every 10.8 at-bats against left-handed pitching. Bradford is making his major league debut against the Braves on Monday and could have his hands full against this Braves stack that has been phenomenal against even the most experienced left-handers this season. See who else to pick right here.

