Shohei Ohtani and Framber Valdez are two of the best young pitchers in the American League, and the two AL West rivals will go head-to-head on Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani enters the contest at 4-0 with a 2.54 ERA and an AL-leading 59 strikeouts over 39 innings, while Valdez is 2-4 with a 2.60 ERA and 45 strikeouts over 45 innings. Both will be popular options in the MLB DFS player pool on Tuesday, but with the win category still being a critical component to MLB daily Fantasy success, it might not be wise to roster both.

So, which ace has the better matchup, and who else in the MLB DFS player pool should you be considering with all 30 MLB teams in action?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Giants outfielder Joc Pederson as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Pederson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and drew a walk, returning 16 points on DraftKings and 21.7 points of FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday, May 9.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi ($3,600 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). After spending the first five years of his career in Boston, Benintendi spent a year-and-a-half with the Royals before a late-season trade sent him to the Yankees. Then this offseason, he signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the White Sox.

The left-hander is a career .278 hitter, and he's hitting .270 over his first 32 games in Chicago. After stealing eight bases all of last season, he's taken advantage of the new baserunner-friendly rules in MLB and has four stolen bases already. He'll take on Royals righty Jordan Lyles on Tuesday, who enters the game with a 6.69 ERA while Benintendi has a lifetime .799 OPS against right-handed pitching.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo ($5,000 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel). A little over a month certainly doesn't make a season but Verdugo is off to a great start and has posted the best numbers of his career thus far in 2023.

Verdugo is slashing .307/.379/.504 with five home runs, 18 RBI and three stolen bases this year, and he's been torching right-handed pitching. Verdugo has a .951 OPS against righties this season, and he'll take on veteran Braves right-hander Charlie Morton on Tuesday. See who else to pick here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 9, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday?