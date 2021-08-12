While the Yankees may be the headliner in Thursday's 2021 Field of Dreams game, the White Sox are the better team in the matchup taking place in Dyersville, Iowa. Chicago sits atop the AL Central thanks to a balanced unit that ranks first in ERA and fourth in OPS. Reigning MVP Jose Abreu leads the team in both home runs and RBIs, while Tim Anderson has been a dynamic power-speed combination with 12 home runs and 16 stolen bases. They will be a couple of the top options in the MLB DFS player pool when first pitch takes place at 7:15 p.m. ET.

But the offensive success of the White Sox goes beyond those two players and there are others worth considering for Thursday's MLB DFS lineups. Meanwhile, the Yankees have multiple players on the COVID-19-related injured list, but many of their top sluggers will be in the lineup for this historic contest. Which ones would make for great MLB DFS picks for this game which has been two years in the making? And who are the other top values around the league? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Wednesday, McClure recommended Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop as one of his top picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Schoop went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored to return 12.2 points on FanDuel and 10 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for August 12, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Padres third baseman Manny Machado at $5,800 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. Machado is on a modest five-game hitting streak with four runs scored and three RBIs over that span. He has been one of the hottest hitters in the game since the All-Star break as he's posted a .352 average since the Midsummer Classic.

The five-time All-Star has an ideal matchup on Thursday against Diamondbacks starter Taylor Widener. The right hander is the type of pitcher that Machado has feasted off as he has a .304/.355/.538 split against righties compared to a .231/.366/.440 split against southpaws. Machado's most recent home run also came against Arizona on Saturday, so the stars are aligning for him to bring great value to your MLB DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering White Sox outfielder Adam Engel ($3,900 on DraftKings, $2,600 on FanDuel), who has reached base safely seven times over his last four games while also swiping three bases during this stretch. Engel has seven homers and seven stolen bases in just 32 games this season, which projects to a 35-35 season over a full 162-game slate.

Beyond taking part in the Field of Dreams game, Engel also has to be looking forward to simply leaving Guaranteed Rate Field. This will technically be a home game for the White Sox, but Engel is hitting just .171 in his home ballpark compared to .306 everywhere else. Guaranteed Rate Field has been the unfriendly confines for Engel, but he's an elite hitter everywhere else so you can see why McClure is high on him for Thursday.

