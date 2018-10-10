MLB playoffs: Red Sox eliminate Yankees, plus nine stats to put ALDS Game 4 into perspective

So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.

The Yankees are out of the postseason after dropping Game 4 of the ALDS to the Red Sox on Tuesday night, ending their 2018 campaign in disappointing fashion. The Red Sox just showed themselves as the better team time and time again, and the Yankees' boom-or-bust approach ended up busting against the best regular-season team in MLB.

While Tuesday's 4-3 loss wasn't as utterly humiliating as the 16-1 drubbing the Yankees took in Game 3 on Monday, it's still tough to lose your season at home to your bitter rivals. Here are a few (more) numbers that highlight how the Red Sox were able to get past the 100-win Yankees with relative ease.

1 -- The number of AL East teams that have ever knocked the Yankees out of the postseason. While that number might seem crazy on the surface, remember that the Orioles, Rays and Blue Jays aren't known for their deep playoff runs. This is a product of this being a two-team division for a long time.

-- The number of AL East teams that have ever knocked the Yankees out of the postseason. While that number might seem crazy on the surface, remember that the Orioles, Rays and Blue Jays aren't known for their deep playoff runs. This is a product of this being a two-team division for a long time. 2 -- The number of times that the Yankees have been held homerless in back-to-back home games this season. Before Tuesday, the only other time it happened was in April against the Orioles. This ballpark was built for guys like Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge, but the Yankees just weren't able to put it over when it mattered.

-- The number of times that the Yankees have been held homerless in back-to-back home games this season. Before Tuesday, the only other time it happened was in April against the Orioles. This ballpark was built for guys like Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge, but the Yankees just weren't able to put it over when it mattered. 7 and 5 -- Seven is the number of consecutive home games the Yankees had won in the playoffs heading into the playoffs, and five is the number of times the Yankees lost back-to-back home games all season. The Yankees were 18-5 at home coming off of home losses this year.

-- Seven is the number of consecutive home games the Yankees had won in the playoffs heading into the playoffs, and five is the number of times the Yankees lost back-to-back home games all season. The Yankees were 18-5 at home coming off of home losses this year. 11 -- The number of Yankee batters retired in a row by the Red Sox from the fifth to eighth inning.

-- The number of Yankee batters retired in a row by the Red Sox from the fifth to eighth inning. 4 -- The number of playoff road games the Red Sox had lost in a row heading into this series. They ended up winning both games on the road against the Yankees, a Herculean feat this season.

-- The number of playoff road games the Red Sox had lost in a row heading into this series. They ended up winning both games on the road against the Yankees, a Herculean feat this season. 13 -- The number of postseason appearances it took Rick Porcello to notch his first playoff win. Porcello gave up just one run in five innings. He had a 5.33 postseason ERA heading into this game. Once he was out, the Boston bullpen finished the job.

-- The number of postseason appearances it took Rick Porcello to notch his first playoff win. Porcello gave up just one run in five innings. He had a 5.33 postseason ERA heading into this game. Once he was out, the Boston bullpen finished the job. 74-15 and 14-2 -- The Red Sox's record when scoring first in the regular season, and every playoff team's record when scoring first in the postseason. For the Red Sox, scoring first has made all the difference in the world, and that is translating to the playoffs. The Indians are the only team to lose when scoring first in these playoffs.

-- The Red Sox's record when scoring first in the regular season, and every playoff team's record when scoring first in the postseason. For the Red Sox, scoring first has made all the difference in the world, and that is translating to the playoffs. The Indians are the only team to lose when scoring first in these playoffs. .154 -- The Yankees' batting average with runners in scoring position this series. New York only had one extra base hit with RISP. When you're not hitting home runs, you have to put together rallies. The Yankees weren't able to do either.

-- The Yankees' batting average with runners in scoring position this series. New York only had one extra base hit with RISP. When you're not hitting home runs, you have to put together rallies. The Yankees weren't able to do either. 13 -- The number of runs the Red Sox outscored the Yankees by in this series.The final count was 27-14 -- with Game 3 really doing a number on the Yankees' differential.

The Yankees will have to regroup and try to come back stronger next season. The Yankees were a very good team this year, but the Red Sox are genuinely great. It's getting harder and harder to pick against them as World Series favorites, but they're going up against a buzzsaw in Houston. The Astros have been playing some outstanding baseball, crushing the Indians in the ALDS while just looking like the far superior team, so the ALCS should be a doozy.

LCS games will air on Fox, FS1 and TBS, which can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). For a look at the complete schedule, click here.