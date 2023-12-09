The 2023 MLB Winter Meetings may have took place this week, but Major League Baseball's offseason still has a ton of intrigue to offer. While Juan Soto found a new home, having been shipped to the New York Yankees in a seven-player deal, Shohei Ohtani hasn't yet made his decision and Yoshinobu Yamamoto's market is about to heat up. The rumor mill, then, should remain in full operation. Below, you can find all the latest news, notes, and rumors from Saturday.

Twins getting hits on Polanco, Kepler

Minnesota infielder Jorge Polanco and outfielder Max Kepler are both drawing interest from other teams, according to Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Neither player seems to be involved in an imminent trade.

Kepler is entering his walk year while Polanco could remain under team control through an additional season thanks to a club option. The Twins have an overbrimming depth chart; a desire to reduce payroll; and a need to add pitching. That combination makes both Polanco and Kepler appear more likely than not to move at some point between now and Opening Day, in our eyes.

Polanco has posted an above-average OPS+ in five of his last six seasons. Kepler, for his part, is coming off the second-best year of his career.

Braves intend to flip catcher

The Braves obtained veteran catcher Max Stassi from the Angels on Friday night as part of a larger deal that also included David Fletcher and Evan White. Because the Braves already employ a few talented backstops, in Sean Murphy and Travis d'Arnaud, it was hard to see how Stassi would fit. As it turns out, his stay in Atlanta might end up being a short one.

According to Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Braves will trade Stassi before the offseason ends. If and when that happens, he'll join White and Marco Gonzales (now with the Pirates) as veteran players the Braves acquired only to move again without first having them suit up for the team.

Stassi, who missed last season because of injury and the premature birth of his son, is slated to make $7 million in 2024.

Prospects to compete for Opening Day jobs

What do Jackson Holliday, Wyatt Langford, and Jackson Chourio all have in common? Well, they're all top prospects. Oh, and they all will have the opportunity to make their teams' Opening Day rosters, according to what their managers and general managers said this week.