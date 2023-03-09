Sony San Diego Studio released some of the player ratings for 'MLB The Show 23 'on Wednesday, and among those unveiled were the five players that received 99-overall ratings.

In the latest installment of the popular video game series, reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Angels pitcher/slugger Shohei Ohtani were among the group that were given 99-overall ratings in MLB The Show 23.

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, Angels outfielder Mike Trout and St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt also were revealed to be 99-rated players in the game.

In addition to releasing the five 99-overall players, San Diego Studio also unveiled some of the game's top players that were close to receiving a 99-rating:

San Diego Studio is expected to continue to release player ratings as the game's release date draws closer.

"MLB The Show 23" is scheduled to come out on March 28 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.