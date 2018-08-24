The Brewers have reportedly claimed Matt Harvey on trade waivers, and there's still time to work out a deal

Trade waiver season is in full swing -- Daniel Murphy and Matt Adams were dealt earlier this week -- and it appears Reds righty Matt Harvey could be the next player on the move.

According to multiple reports, the Brewers have claimed Harvey on trade waivers, and the two sides have until 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday to work out a trade. Harvey is scheduled to pitch at 2:20 p.m. ET against the Cubs, so Cincinnati would have to come up with a spot starter if he is traded.

Here's a quick primer on trade waivers. Now that he's been claimed, the Reds have three options with Harvey.

Trade him to the Brewers. Players claimed on trade waivers can only be traded to the claiming team. Let him go on waivers. A salary dump, effectively. The Reds would save about $1.1 million in salary. Pull him back and keep him. Harvey is an impending free agent and the Reds are not in contention. Seems unlikely.

Overall this season the 29-year-old Harvey owns a 4.91 ERA (82 ERA+) with 89 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings. He has been much better with the Reds than he was with the Mets, pitching to a 4.28 ERA (96 ERA+) with 69 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings since landing in Cincinnati. Harvey has done an admirable job reinventing himself as a pitch-to-contact guy, at least to some degree.

The Brewers have been trying to upgrade their rotation pretty much all season, but have come up empty. The team's rotation depth chart looks something like this at the moment:

Harvey is no longer the impact pitcher he was in his prime -- that means he shouldn't cost much to acquire in a trade -- but he would give the Brewers an extra layer of depth, and that would be worthwhile with Anderson struggling a bit (5.23 ERA in August) and Peralta being a 22-year-old rookie who has already set a new career-high in innings pitched. Besides, there's no such thing as too much pitching depth.

It is worth noting that, if the Brewers do acquire Harvey on Friday, he will be eligible for the postseason roster. A player must be in the organization by 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 31 to be postseason eligible. That is a hard deadline with no loopholes. Harvey's waivers will expire well before the deadline. He'll be available to pitch in October, assuming he is dealt and assuming Milwaukee qualifies.

The Brewers come in to Friday with a 71-58 record. They are 3 1/2 games behind the Cubs in the NL Central and in a virtual tie with the Cardinals, Rockies, and Phillies for the two wild card spots.