2020 NBA All-Star Game odds, spread: Picks, best predictions for Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis from top expert

Team Giannis hopes to avenge last year's defeat when it squares off against Team LeBron on Sunday in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game at United Center in Chicago. Tip-off for the event that will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant by having the teams wear the jersey numbers of the late superstar and his daughter and instituting a Final Target Score that includes his No. 24 is set for 8 p.m. ET. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo also captained a team last year but was unable to lead it to victory as it dropped a 178-164 decision to Team LeBron.

However, Antetokounmpo was the offensive star of the contest, going 17-for-23 from the field en route to a game-high 38 points. This year, Team LeBron is listed as a 6.5-point favorite in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game odds, up a couple points from the opening line. With a ton of offense expected, the over-under is set at 307. Before making any 2020 NBA All-Star Game picks, be sure to see the predictions from SportsLine's proven NBA handicapper, Mike Barner.

Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and DFS, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He has also been featured on ESPN Radio. Barner digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

With his unmatched analysis, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals. Barner's expertise has been on full display lately. He is on a 78-47 run in against-the-spread NBA picks, returning over $2,600 to $100 players.

Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis spread: Team LeBron -6.5

Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis over-under: 307

Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis money line: Team LeBron -220, Team Giannis +190

LEBRON: Portland G Damian Lillard (groin) was replaced on the roster by Phoenix G Devin Booker

GIANNIS: Toronto G Kyle Lowry leads the team with six All-Star Game appearances

Why Team LeBron can cover

Barner has considered that Team LeBron features five players that were on last year's winning team and would have had six if Lillard wasn't forced to withdraw due to a groin injury he suffered on Wednesday. James, who recorded 19 points and eight rebounds in the 2019 event, will be joined again by Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, NBA leading scorer James Harden of the Houston Rockets (35.3 points) and Philadelphia 76ers swingman Ben Simmons.

Davis saw only four minutes of action and scored five points last year, but was named MVP of the game in 2017 after setting the All-Star record with 52 points. Team LeBron boasts six of the NBA's top 10 scorers this season -- including Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (26.4 points), who will be making his first All-Star appearance after being added to the squad as a replacement for Lillard.

Why Team Giannis can cover

Even so, LeBron's side isn't a lock to cover the Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis spread. In addition to Antetokounmpo, four other players are seeking payback for last year's loss as the 25-year-old drafted Milwaukee teammate Khris Middleton, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, guard Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry to help gain retribution. Middleton tied for second on Team Giannis with 20 points in the 2019 event, but the other three returnees combined for only 17.

Embiid is having another strong season for Philadelphia as the 25-year-old leads the team in scoring (22.9 points), rebounds (11.9) and blocked shots (1.4). The 28-year-old Walker, who spent the first eight campaigns with Charlotte, leads Boston with an average of five assists per game and is second in scoring with 21.8 points in his first season with the team.

How to make 2020 NBA All-Star Game picks

