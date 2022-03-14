The Denver Nuggets (40-28) and the Philadelphia 76ers (41-25) face off on Monday evening. Denver rolls into this matchup on a two-game losing streak, falling to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. Philadelphia has won two of its last three games, including 116-114 over the Orlando Magic on Sunday. The injury reports are relatively clean for both sides, though James Harden's status is worth monitoring since he reportedly could take a game off for rest following Sunday's overtime matchup.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is favored by two points in the latest Nuggets vs. 76ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 221.5. Before making any 76ers vs. Nuggets picks, you need to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Nuggets vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -2

Nuggets vs. 76ers over-under: 221.5 points

Nuggets vs. 76ers money line: Denver +120, Philadelphia -140

DEN: Nuggets are 4-0 ATS in their last four games as underdogs

PHI: 76ers are 5-1 ATS in their last six Monday games

Why the 76ers can cover

Center Joel Embiid is one of the most dominant bigs in the NBA. He ranks first in the league in scoring (29.8), eighth in rebounds (11.3) and third in PER (31.33). The five-time All-Star has the skillset to score from anywhere on the floor. Embiid can bully opposing defenders in the paint but can also step back and knock down a 15-foot jumper. The Kansas product has scored at least 34 points in four of his last eight games. On Mar. 7 against the Chicago Bulls, Embiid had 43 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Forward Tobias Harris provides another offensive threat in the frontcourt for Philadelphia. He averages 18 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The Tennessee product is a three-level scorer for the 76ers. He is shooting 35 percent from 3-point land. In his last game, Harris played fairly well. He finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, and went 3-for-5 from three, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in overtime.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is an all-around weapon for Denver. He is currently ninth in points (26.1), second in rebounds (13.8) and seventh in assists (8.1). The 2021 MVP consistently impacts the game in many different ways for the Nuggets. He has great court vision and is arguably the best passing big man in the league. On Mar. 7 against the Golden State Warriors, Jokic logged a triple-double. He finished with 32 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists.

Forward Will Barton averages 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is shooting 36 percent from downtown. Barton has scored at least 17 points in 23 games thus far. One of his best outings came on Feb. 24 against the Sacramento Kings. He had 31 points, five rebounds and went 3-for-6 from 3-point land.

