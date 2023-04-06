The Sacramento Kings have shocked the NBA world by winning the Pacific Division over the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Phoenix Suns -- a group of teams that have made a combined eight consecutive Finals appearances. One bettor is more than happy with the improbable outcome, as they turned a mere $25 future bet on the Kings claiming the division crown into $10,000.

On Tuesday, Sacramento officially won the Pacific with a 121-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. In doing so, the Kings (+40000) became the biggest preseason long shot in a major U.S. sports league to win a division since at least 2010, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Sacramento also cleared the preseason win total, as many sportsbooks had them at (34.5) all the way back on Feb. 26, and they sit third in the Western Conference.

The last time the Kings won the Pacific was 2002-2003, a season that ended with the Dallas Mavericks defeating them in a seven-game Western Conference semifinals matchup. Sacramento made postseason appearances the following three years but has failed to advance since, creating a 16-year drought that once stood as the longest in professional sports -- the NFL's New York Jets now hold that unfortunate title with a 12-year playoff drought.

Sacramento will close its season with games against the Mavericks, Warriors, and Nuggets. They're currently set for a first-round playoff matchup with their division-rival Clippers, who could be missing six-time All-NBA selection Paul George as he recovers from a knee sprain.