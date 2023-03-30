The New York Jets haven't made the playoffs in 12 years, which was already the longest playoff drought in the NFL. Thanks to the Sacramento Kings clinching an NBA playoff berth Wednesday night, the Jets officially have the longest playoff drought in all of North American professional sports.

The Kings last reached the playoffs in 2006, as the 16-year playoff drought was the longest in NBA history (and the longest active streak in North American professional sports). The Jets now hold that dubious title, last reaching the playoffs in 2010.

The Jets have just one winning record during that stretch (10-6 in 2015), enduring seven consecutive losing seasons. New York is 70-124 since the start of the 2011 season, as the .361 win percentage trails only the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns for worst in the NFL.

To make matters worse, the Jets have started 13 different quarterbacks since the start of the playoff drought. All 13 have a losing record.

Jets starting QBs during playoff drought

While the Jets are awaiting to finalize a trade for Aaron Rodgers, they are hoping the four-time league MVP is the quarterback to snap the 12-year playoff drought. The Jets still have a while to go to reach the longest playoff drought in NFL history as that honor belongs to Washington and the St. Louis Cardinals, which both went 25 seasons between playoff appearances.