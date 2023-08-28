Giannis Antetokounmpo is under contract for two more years with the Milwaukee Bucks, but in the modern NBA, such a period is practically trivial. Antetokounmpo made it clear in a recent New York Times Interview with Tania Ganguli that he does not plan to sign an extension this offseason, and that his goal is to win more championships even if that doesn't come in Milwaukee. "Winning a championship comes first," Antetokounmpo said. "I don't want to be 20 years on the same team and don't win another championship."

His Bucks will have a chance to do so in the next year or two, but Milwaukee's runway is growing shorter by the year. Key teammates Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez are all in their 30's. Middleton and Lopez have dealt with serious injuries in recent years, and Holiday has said that he plans to retire at the end of his current contract. If Antetokounmpo wants to compete long-term, he might need to find a new home to do it.

What teams might he be interested in? The Knicks and Lakers are being mentioned as possibilities, according to Marc Stein. The Lakers formerly employed Kostas Antetokounmpo as a two-way player. The Knicks, meanwhile, reportedly made a run at Thanasis Antetokounmpo over the summer. Many believe both did so in part to help facilitate a future run at the former MVP.

The Knicks have been loading up on trade assets for years anticipating a chance to trade for a superstar. In addition to all of their own future first-round picks, they own future picks from the Mavericks, Wizards, Bucks and Pistons they can deal. The Lakers, on the other hand, have limited draft capital to spend. With two years of notice, both could conceivably create the cap space to sign Antetokounmpo outright in free agency, though few stars ever make it to free agency anymore.

If Antetokounmpo does hit the trade market, the Lakers and Knicks would presumably have competition from just about every other team in the league. Players as talented as he is can turn almost any franchise into a contender. If he can't win with the Bucks, there will be no shortage of teams eager to convince him that he can win with them.