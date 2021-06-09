The Indiana Pacers have decided to part ways with head coach Nate Bjorkgren after just one season, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. This is a decision that has been brewing over the past couple months, as reports surfaced regarding his inability to establish good relationships with the players or people on staff within the organization. Indiana is reportedly looking for a more experienced coach to lead a team that should be in playoff contention with a roster that consists of several talented players, including All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

Bjorkgren went 34-38 in his first season with the Pacers, and coached them to the play-in tournament after the team finished four the the Eastern Conference a year ago.

