The Los Angeles Lakers have a chance to win four games in a row for the first time in two months when they visit the Indiana Pacers on Saturday afternoon. The Lakers (40-30) are in seventh place in the Western Conference and would need to win their final two games and get some help to advance out of the play-in tournament. There is a possibility Los Angeles could have LeBron James (ankle) back in the lineup to face Indiana (33-37), which has clinched a play-in berth but is trying to overtake Charlotte for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. Anthony Davis (adductor) is questionable for Los Angeles.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET from Bankers Life Fieldhouse. William Hill Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a seven-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 228 in the latest Lakers vs. Pacers odds.

Lakers vs. Pacers spread: Lakers -7

Lakers vs. Pacers over-under: 228 points

Lakers vs. Pacers money line: Lakers -275; Pacers +235

LAL: The Lakers are 1-5 in their last six road games

IND: The Pacers are only 13-22 at home

Why the Lakers can cover



Even with Davis sitting out Wednesday, Los Angeles' supporting cast did plenty of damage in a two-point victory over Houston, setting a franchise record with 86 points in the paint. After failing to score in double figures for four straight games, center Andre Drummond had 16 points and 18 rebounds against the New York Knicks before going for 20 points and 10 boards vs. the Rockets. He has at least 10 rebounds in eight of the last 12 games.

Talen Horton-Tucker notched his second straight double-double on Wednesday with a team-high 23 points and 10 assists. Reserve forward Kyle Kuzma came up one point shy of scoring 20 for the fourth time in six games but also recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, one night after burning the Knicks for 23 points. Kuzma also had a big game off the bench with 24 points and 13 rebounds in a 105-100 win over Indiana on March 12.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana has already had five players ruled out so the Pacers are hoping any or all of the three players listed as questionable -- Domantas Sabonis (quad), Caris LeVert (knee) and Aaron Holiday (toe) -- are able to go. Sabonis was on his way to his third triple-double in four games when he was kneed in the thigh in the third quarter of Thursday's loss to Milwaukee. Sabonis, who wanted to return to the game, had notched a double-double in 13 of his last 14 games.

LeVert, who was forced to sit out Thursday, had averaged 27.5 points over his previous four games, including three double-doubles, and scored over 30 points in half of the last eight contests. Justin Holiday is coming off a season-high 26-point outing in which he became the fifth player in franchise history to bury eight 3-pointers in one game. T.J. McConnell shook off a thumb injury to collect 23 points, seven assists and three steals Thursday.

How to make Pacers vs. Lakers picks

