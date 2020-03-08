NBA DFS: Khris Middleton and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for March 8, 2020

The NBA's galaxy of superstars will be bright on Sunday, and the NBA DFS player pool is loaded with a plethora of playmakers. Luka Doncic, who's averaging 28.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game, looks to continue his stellar season as the Mavericks take on the Indiana Pacers on Sunday evening. Elsewhere across the NBA, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will be among the most popular NBA DFS picks on Sunday as the Heat take on the Washington Wizards, who are giving up 120 points per game.

Meanwhile, James Harden, Nikola Vucevic and Russell Westbrook will be one of the more intriguing NBA DFS stacks when the Houston Rockets take on the Orlando Magic. Before you enter any NBA DFS tournament like FanDuel's $350K Sunday NBA Shot Machine and the $350K Sunday Shootaround on DraftKings, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy from SportsLine DFS expert Mike McClure. His optimal NBA DFS advice and strategy can help give you a huge edge on Sunday.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Sunday's NBA DFS player pool:

James Harden ($11,000 on FanDuel, $11,300 on DraftKings)

Russell Westbrook ($10,700 on FanDuel, $10,000 on DraftKings)

Luka Doncic ($10,500 on FanDuel, $10,800 on DraftKings)

Bradley Beal ($10,100 on FanDuel, $10,300 on DraftKings)

Jayson Tatum ($9,000 on FanDuel, $9,500 on DraftKings)

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday

For Sunday, McClure is high on Milwaukee Bucks small forward Khris Middleton ($6,600 on FanDuel, $6,500 on DraftKings). The eight-year veteran is putting together another solid season, averaging a career-best 20.7 points per game to go along with 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per outing. Middleton is also in the 50-40-90 percentage club, shooting right at 50 percent from the field, 45.7 percent from deep and 90.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Middleton's value is expected to skyrocket if Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) can't go Sunday against the Suns. Replacing the Greek Freak's 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game won't be easy, but it helps that Middleton dropped 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists on the Suns earlier this season. Plus, Middleton has scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven outings. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Sunday's NBA DFS slate.

McClure's Sunday NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering San Antonio Spurs small forward DeMar DeRozan ($7,800 on FanDuel, $7,300 on DraftKings). DeRozan went for 24 points, five rebounds and nine assists against Brooklyn on Friday. Before that, he dropped 12 points and 10 assists on Tuesday, posting his fifth double-double in 58 games.

DeRozan is shooting a career-best 53.1 percent from the floor this season, and is going for 22.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 2019-20. Now, DeRozan will look to take advantage of a mouthwatering matchup on Sunday. DeRozan and the Spurs battle the Cavaliers on Sunday, a team that ranks 23rd in scoring defense. Lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return against Cleveland.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Sunday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.