The 2021-22 NBA regular season is winding to a close, but with the NBA play-in tournaments making more games competitive down the stretch than ever before, NBA daily Fantasy players aren't having to concern themselves as much with lineup decisions altering their strategies. The Bulls are hopeful to get DeMar DeRozan back for a critical showdown against the Cavaliers on Saturday night as the two jockey for position in a tight Eastern Conference playoff race. DeRozan is having a career year but is slumping a little bit this month after a historic February.

So should you trust DeRozan in your NBA DFS lineups as he comes off a groin injury, or are there better options in the NBA DFS player pool? There are plenty of other big stars available for selection like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but affording those options requires you to make sacrifices elsewhere in your NBA DFS roster.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday, McClure listed 76ers center Joel Embiid as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Embiid had 27 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal to return 49.5 points on DraftKings and 48 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, March 26

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, March 26

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks on Saturday is Cavaliers forward Kevin Love ($6,500 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel). With Jarrett Allen (finger) out indefinitely, the five-time NBA all-star has been thrust back into a more prominent role in a promising young Cavaliers lineup, and he's proven that he still has plenty of utility as a stretch four who can pass and rebound.

Love has had double-doubles in two of his last three games and he's dished out 14 assists in his last four contests. He's shooting 39.1 percent from the 3-point line on the season and he's likely to be a mismatch for whoever the Bulls throw at him. He's bigger than Patrick Williams and should be able to work the low block when that's the matchup and he'll be able to pull bigger, slower defenders like Nikola Vucevic and Tristan Thompson outside where they're less effective.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Vucevic ($8,400 on DraftKings, $7,100 on FanDuel). The two-time NBA all-star is typically the No. 3 scoring option for the Bulls nowadays, but he's still got an impressive offensive arsenal and he's finally starting to shoot the 3 the way he's capable.

Vucevic's 31.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc is his lowest since 2017-18, but in his last three games he's gone 8-for-12 from downtown. And without Allen in the lineup, his craftiness down low figures to be an enormous asset for the Bulls on Saturday. Vucevic is averaging 18.0 points and 11.3 rebounds per game this season and he's had 44 points and 26 rebounds in his last two games against Cleveland.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, March 26

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.