With just five days left in the regular season portion of the NBA schedule, lots of teams are resting star players. But there is still no shortage of high-quality NBA DFS stacks available in Wednesday's NBA DFS player pool. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine will visit Milwaukee at 7:30 p.m. ET, while De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis take a trip to The Big Easy to battle the Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET.

But a wise NBA DFS strategy would also be to exploit those missing star players and roster their expected replacements. No one player can replace Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton (out), so is there a cost-effective NBA DFS stack you could form with a pair of Pacers?

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Wizards guard Johnny Davis as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Davis had 20 points, five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals, returning nearly 10X investment on DraftKings and over 10X investment on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, April 5

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Mavericks guard Luka Doncic ($12,000 on DraftKings and $12,200 on FanDuel). Dallas is currently the No. 11 seed in the West, so every game going forward is essentially a playoff game for the Mavs. And Doncic has playing like so over his last seven contests as he's nearly averaging a triple-double with 31.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists.

Doncic had a pedestrian performance in his only previous matchup this season versus Sacramento, who is Dallas' Wednesday opponent. But that stat line of 27-9-5 came after Doncic had missed the previous four games due to injury. He's now closer to full strength and should exploit the No. 26 scoring defense that has little motivation as the Kings are essentially locked into the No. 3 seed in the West.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes again rostering Davis ($4,800 on DraftKings, $4,200 on FanDuel). Washington sat Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma on Tuesday, and there's no reason for the team to reinsert them into Wednesday's lineup. That will put the spotlight on Davis, who has three straight games in double-figures after having just two such games through the first 76 games of the season.

Davis is averaging 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists over his last five games, and he gets a juicy matchup on Wednesday against Atlanta. The Hawks have allowed two 40-point scorers over their last three games and have a bottom-10 defense in terms of both points allowed and defensive rating. Given Davis' low NBA DFS price tags but ability to go off like he did on Tuesday, you can see why McClure is high on him.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, April 5

