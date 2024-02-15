Thursday marks the final day until the unofficial midway point of the 2023-24 NBA season with NBA All-Star Weekend taking over Indianapolis starting on Friday. Before then, there are still three more games on the NBA schedule and a chance for daily Fantasy basketball players to make some money before a quieter sports weekend. Although the NBA DFS player pool is slim, it still features elite options such as Stephen Curry and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Bucks duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Damian Lillard (ankle) are both probable, and Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (knee) is questionable. Those are injuries to monitor when forming your NBA DFS strategy on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. The Jazz and Warriors meet with both teams on the second half of a back-to-back, so should that affect how daily Fantasy basketball players form NBA DFS lineups? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Kings center/power forward Domantas Sabonis as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Sabonis had 35 points, 18 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals, returning 87.5 points on DraftKings and 85.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, February 15

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, who is listed at $9,600 on DraftKings and $9,400 on FanDuel. Curry had 41 points in a 130-125 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday for his second 40-point game in his last four contests. The 35-year-old is averaging 34.5 points over his last four contests and is posting 28.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season.

Curry is set to play in his 10th All-Star Game this weekend, and despite having the All-Star festivities ahead of him, the veteran will find ways to rest his body. The Warriors won't play again until next Thursday giving him a full week off between regular-season NBA action. Thursday is the second game of a back-to-back, but due to that upcoming rest, don't be surprised if Curry plays significant minutes again. The Warriors are 10th in the Western Conference, so winning is a necessity for them. Curry had 25 points, six rebounds and 10 assists in his first meeting against the Jazz this season.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels ($3,600 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel). McDaniels went 0-for-7 from the field on Tuesday but he was averaging 10.7 points over his prior three contests. He still played 24 minutes despite the poor shooting on Tuesday, and he's averaging 28.7 minutes per game this year.

The Timberwolves play the Trail Blazers, who have lost five straight. McDaniels had his 0-for-7 performance against Portland on Tuesday, but given his recent performances, that inefficient shooting will likely be a one-off. He shot at least 54% from the field in his three games before Tuesday, converting 14 of 24 shots (58.3%). McDaniels' price tag is lower than it's been over the last few weeks, and that may be an overreaction off one poor shooting night. McClure feels the usage and minutes makes the 23-year-old a bargain at this price point for Thursday NBA DFS lineups, leaving the ability to surround him with higher-priced options. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, February 15

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.