The Miami Heat will be without Jimmy Butler for the next few games following a death in the family. For daily Fantasy basketball players, Butler's absence signals the opportunity for different options in Miami to emerge as strong candidates in the NBA DFS player pool. Terry Rozier (knee) is also out and Duncan Robinson (shoulder/elbow) is questionable as Miami could be without multiple of its top-scoring options on Tuesday. Could this be an opportunity for players like Tyler Herro or Bam Adebayo to emerge as top options for NBA DFS picks on Tuesday?

The Heat play the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of last year's first-round playoff matchup when the Heat won in five games. Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 33 points in each of his first two meetings with Miami this season

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Hornets point guard Tre Mann as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Mann had 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, returning 31.25 points on DraftKings and 28.3 points on FanDuel. He was a key addition to NBA DFS lineups at a cheaper price tag. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, February 13

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who is listed at $9,500 on DraftKings and $10,200 on FanDuel. Tatum had 26 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in a 110-106 win over the Heat on Sunday. He is averaging 27.0 ppg, the second-highest of his seven-year NBA career, with a career-best 4.7 assists per game. Tatum, who made his fifth All-Star team this season, has scored at least 30 points in three of his last six games.

The Celtics play the Nets on Tuesday, and Tatum is averaging 27.5 points and 10.5 rebounds over his first two meetings this season against Brooklyn. The 25-year-old is averaging 30.1 ppg over his last eight contests against the Nets. Tatum has shot better than 54% from the field in five of his last seven games, and McClure expects his efficient scoring ways to continue on Tuesday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Kings center/power forward Domantas Sabonis ($10,000 on DraftKings and $10,700 on FanDuel). Sabonis is coming off his fourth triple-double over his last five games, posting 21 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists in a 127-113 loss to the Thunder on Sunday. The 27-year-old leads the NBA in rebounds (13.2 per game) and is sixth in assists (8.3 per game) while adding 19.9 points per game this year.

The Kings play the Suns on Tuesday, and Sabonis has two triple-doubles in three meetings this season against Phoenix. He is averaging 21.3 points, 14 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game against the Suns this year. Sabonis has been one of the most dominant offensive players in the league this season with the ability to score NBA DFS points in a variety of ways and expect to see more of that from him on Tuesday. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, February 13

