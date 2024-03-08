Anthony Edwards proved he's ready to take over the primary role in the Timberwolves offense with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) out for an extended time. The Timberwolves had another brief scare with Edwards heading into the locker room for a few minutes in Thursday's game, but he quickly returned and dominated with 44 points, including scoring Minnesota's final eight points in a 113-111 win over the Pacers. Edwards was one of the stars of the NBA DFS player pool on Thursday, but can daily Fantasy basketball players expect similar success from him against the Cavaliers on Friday when forming NBA DFS lineups?

Center Rudy Gobert had 18 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks while needing to assert his presence in the paint even more with Towns out. Will he keep that trend going on Friday when you form an NBA DFS strategy on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Naz Reid added 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench, so could he outperform his price tag for NBA DFS lineups? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a DFS and betting expert for SportsLine, who won a DraftKings Millionaire Maker contest in 2022. He uses a combination of his background as a former college and professional athlete and his keen eye for statistical trends when making his picks and locking in his DFS lineups. Kaylor enters the 2024 calendar year with multiple five-figure tournament cashes on his DFS resume.

On Wednesday, Kaylor highlighted Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Fox had 44 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals, returning 58.5 points on DraftKings and 57.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, March 8

For Friday, one of Kaylor's top NBA DFS picks is Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. ($8,200 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel). Jackson had 30 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks in a 115-109 win over the 76ers on Wednesday after missing three games with quad soreness. He's scored at least 30 points in each of his last two games and has scored at least 25 points in seven of his last 10 contests.

Jackson leads the incredibly banged-up Grizzlies squad with 22.6 ppg. The Grizzlies continue to play without Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (ankle) and Marcus Smart (finger), which has led Memphis to rely heavily on Jackson. Luke Kennard, who had 15 points on Wednesday, is doubtful with knee soreness and Gregory Jackson II (knee) is questionable. Jackson will take on a huge offensive responsibility again on Friday as the Grizzlies play the Hawks, who are allowing the second-most ppg (122.0) in the NBA.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Hornets forward Miles Bridges ($8,400 on both DraftKings and FanDuel). Bridges is averaging 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season. He shot an abysmal 3 of 16 from the field against the Magic on Tuesday, but he averaged 23.5 ppg over his two games before Orlando.

The Magic have the third-best scoring defense, but Bridges will have a reprieve against Washington on Friday. The Wizards allow the most points (124.6 ppg) in the league. Bridges should have a much easier time finding offense against the Wizards, who play at the fastest pace in the NBA, which creates additional possessions for both teams and opportunities to score NBA DFS points. Bridges leads the Hornets in scoring for the season and has led the team in scoring in four of the last eight games. He had 33 points and 10 rebounds against the Wizards earlier this year, and Kaylor expects another strong performance Friday. See Kaylor's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, March 8

