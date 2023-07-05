Matisse Thybulle plans to a sign a restricted free agent offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes. The Portland Trail Blazers, who acquired Thybulle in a February trade and therefore hold his restricted free agent rights, will have two days to match the deal after he signs it. If they do so, he will remain in Portland under whatever contract terms he agreed to with Dallas. If they do not, he becomes a Maverick.

The exact terms of a possible deal between Thybulle and the Mavericks are not yet known. However, the Mavericks do have their full mid-level exception available. They are currently too close to the first apron to give Thybulle all off it, but are currently positioned to offer a starting salary above $9 million. A full four-year deal at the mid-level exception would pay Thybulle over $53 million.

His fit in Dallas would be obvious. Thybulle is a two-time All-Defense selection capable of guarding virtually anyone on the perimeter.

The Mavericks have Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to run their offense, but very little in the way of defense. While they haven't added a reliable rim-protector this offseason, Thybulle could step in immediately as their perimeter stopper and raise their floor defensively. Few teams are as well-built to handle Thybulle's offensive weaknesses as the Mavericks.

Of course, the Trail Blazers have little reason to let him walk for nothing. They can address their luxury-tax concerns in a possible Damian Lillard trade, and with a young, guard-centric roster, Thybulle is the perfect wing to instill a little bit of defense into this rebuild. The final contract terms will ultimately dictate whether or not the Blazers match, but Thybulle fits well in either situation.