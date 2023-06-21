NBA free agency is less than two weeks away, and we're getting a clearer picture of exactly who will be available this summer. Several players are facing decisions on player options for the 2023-24 season, and notable names like Draymond Green and Kyle Kuzma have already declined them.

Green, as expected, turned down his $27.6 million player option with the Warriors for next season, per The Athletic. The Warriors mainstay could stay in Golden State, he'll just look to do so on a longer contract. Kuzma also expectedly turned down his $13 million option from the Wizards for next season to enter free agency, per ESPN. Kuzma hits the open market after averaging 21.2 points per game last season.

Bruce Brown, fresh off a key role in the Nuggets' title, declined his $6.8 million option to enter free agency, per The Athletic.

The Raptors have been impacted by two player option decisions. Fred VanVleet declined his $22.8 million option to become a free agent, while Gary Trent Jr. is opting into his $18.6 million option to return to Toronto.

Below is a full list of the notable player options this offseason, which includes stars like James Harden and Khris Middleton.

