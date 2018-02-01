NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs hang on to beat Heat

It's an eight-game slate for this NBA Wednesday, with plenty of top teams and All-Stars in action. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's games.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 31

All times Eastern

Cavs beat Heat in ugly game

Hey, you have to win the ugly ones as well. The Cavs and Heat combined to shoot 9 of 54 from 3-point range, but the game at least had an exciting finish. Miami's James Johnson took a rebound the length of the floor as the seconds ticked away, but he was unable to get a shot off before the final buzzer. LeBron James had a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds to go with five assists, but also had seven turnovers and shot 8 of 21 from the field.

Superman is in the building

Dwight Howard paid no attention to Mike Muscala trying to protect the rim. In fact, Dwight almost put him through the rim with the ball. Sheesh.

Jaylen posterizes the unicorn

Oh my, Jaylen Brown. Give Kristaps Porzingis credit for trying to block the dunk, but wow.

Too easy for Ben Simmons

When you're a 6-foot-10 point guard, you're going to create some mismatches. Ben Simmons took advantage of this one.

He demonstrated it once again later in the game with a baseline slam.

Howdid you do that, Julius?

Talk about some serious strength. Still not sure how Julius Randle got this one to fall.

Julius Randle drops in the circus shot! pic.twitter.com/RfZmW1O8Ju — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2018

Collins skies for the slam

Hawks rookie John Collins went WAY up to throw down this alley-oop.

