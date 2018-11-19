NBA scores, highlights: LeBron wins in return to Miami; Spurs hand reeling Warriors third straight loss

After a wild and historic Saturday night, the NBA is slowing down a bit on Sunday. At least in terms of the number of games; we've got five games on the docket. The Grizzlies got things started with a nice win over the Timberwolves to continue their strong start to the season.

After that, the Trail Blazers hammered the disappointing Wizards and the Knicks were blown out by the surprisingly solid Magic. Later on, LeBron James exploded in his return to Miami to lead his Lakers to a win against the Heat, while the night closed with the Spurs recording a convincing win over the Warriors.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's NBA action:

NBA scores for Sunday, Nov. 18

*All times Eastern

LeBron drops 51 point in return to Miami

LeBron James was feeling comfortable in his latest return to Miami. Just a few minutes into the game, he got open on the fastbreak and threw down one of his patented powerful slams. It was just the start to an excellent night for "The King," as he poured in a season-high 51 points to lead the Lakers to a win. It was his 12th career 50-point game, and the most he's scored since dropping 57 on the Wizards last November.

Lillard goes for 40 vs. Wizards

Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers made sure the Wizards' miserable season continued. Lillard went for 40 points, six rebounds and five assists, as the Blazers -- who led by as much as 29 points -- won easily. This was already the third 40-point game of the season for Lillard.

Richardson skies for the big block, ejected for throwing his shoe



Josh Richardson is a great defender, though he usually does most of his work on the perimeter. In the first quarter against the Lakers though, he showed he can protect the rim too with a high-flying block on the fastbreak. Later in the game, however, Richardson was ejected after throwing his shoe into the crowd after getting upset about a no-call.

Josh Richardson just got ejected for throwing his shoe into the crowd 👟💥#HeatCulture #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/cBtrlnBF40 — Sports ReUp (@SportsReUp) November 19, 2018

Vucevic records near triple-double in another Magic win



The Magic are looking surprisingly solid to start the season, and Nikola Vucevic is a big reason why. After dropping 36 points in their win over the Lakers on Saturday, he came back with another big night against the Knicks. Nearly recording a triple-double, Vucevic finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Magic over the Knicks.

Kanter spins and slams

The Knicks got off to a rough start against the Magic, but Enes Kanter was still out there making plays. Spinning through traffic, he rose up for a nice jam.

Gordon catches fire early

Aaron Gordon can really fill it up at times, and Sunday is one of those times. He hit his first seven shots from the field on his way to 17 early points.

Gasol boosts Grizzlies over Timberwolves



Marc Gasol and the Grizzlies continued their strong start to the season on Sunday with a 13-point win over the Wolves. This was their third win in a row, and fifth in their last six games. Gasol finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds on an impressive 8-of-13 from the field. Most importantly, though, he put in 11 of those points in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Marc Gasol lifts the @memgrizz to their 3rd straight W with 26 PTS (8-13 FGM), 13 REB, 3 BLK! #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/O7AbbuC7gW — NBA (@NBA) November 18, 2018

Rudy rocks the rim

The Spurs got off to a great start against the Warriors, thanks to plays like this from Rudy Gay. Check out this rim-rocking slam in slow motion.

Covington slams it with authority

Robert Covington is fitting in nicely with his new squad. Early in the second quarter of the Wolves' game against the Grizzlies, Covington cut down the lane, took a pass from Derrick Rose and rocked the rim with a powerful two-hand slam.







