NBA scores, highlights: LeBron wins in return to Miami; Spurs hand reeling Warriors third straight loss
The NBA action continued on Sunday with a five-game slate
After a wild and historic Saturday night, the NBA is slowing down a bit on Sunday. At least in terms of the number of games; we've got five games on the docket. The Grizzlies got things started with a nice win over the Timberwolves to continue their strong start to the season.
After that, the Trail Blazers hammered the disappointing Wizards and the Knicks were blown out by the surprisingly solid Magic. Later on, LeBron James exploded in his return to Miami to lead his Lakers to a win against the Heat, while the night closed with the Spurs recording a convincing win over the Warriors.
Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's NBA action:
NBA scores for Sunday, Nov. 18
*All times Eastern
- Grizzlies 100, Timberwolves 87 (Box Score)
- Trail Blazers 119, Wizards 109 (Box Score)
- Magic 131, Knicks 117 (Box Score)
- Lakers 113, Heat 97 (Box Score)
- Spurs 104, Warriors 92 (Box Score) -- NBA TV
LeBron drops 51 point in return to Miami
LeBron James was feeling comfortable in his latest return to Miami. Just a few minutes into the game, he got open on the fastbreak and threw down one of his patented powerful slams. It was just the start to an excellent night for "The King," as he poured in a season-high 51 points to lead the Lakers to a win. It was his 12th career 50-point game, and the most he's scored since dropping 57 on the Wizards last November.
Lillard goes for 40 vs. Wizards
Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers made sure the Wizards' miserable season continued. Lillard went for 40 points, six rebounds and five assists, as the Blazers -- who led by as much as 29 points -- won easily. This was already the third 40-point game of the season for Lillard.
Richardson skies for the big block, ejected for throwing his shoe
Josh Richardson is a great defender, though he usually does most of his work on the perimeter. In the first quarter against the Lakers though, he showed he can protect the rim too with a high-flying block on the fastbreak. Later in the game, however, Richardson was ejected after throwing his shoe into the crowd after getting upset about a no-call.
Vucevic records near triple-double in another Magic win
The Magic are looking surprisingly solid to start the season, and Nikola Vucevic is a big reason why. After dropping 36 points in their win over the Lakers on Saturday, he came back with another big night against the Knicks. Nearly recording a triple-double, Vucevic finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Magic over the Knicks.
Kanter spins and slams
The Knicks got off to a rough start against the Magic, but Enes Kanter was still out there making plays. Spinning through traffic, he rose up for a nice jam.
Gordon catches fire early
Aaron Gordon can really fill it up at times, and Sunday is one of those times. He hit his first seven shots from the field on his way to 17 early points.
Gasol boosts Grizzlies over Timberwolves
Marc Gasol and the Grizzlies continued their strong start to the season on Sunday with a 13-point win over the Wolves. This was their third win in a row, and fifth in their last six games. Gasol finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds on an impressive 8-of-13 from the field. Most importantly, though, he put in 11 of those points in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Rudy rocks the rim
The Spurs got off to a great start against the Warriors, thanks to plays like this from Rudy Gay. Check out this rim-rocking slam in slow motion.
Covington slams it with authority
Robert Covington is fitting in nicely with his new squad. Early in the second quarter of the Wolves' game against the Grizzlies, Covington cut down the lane, took a pass from Derrick Rose and rocked the rim with a powerful two-hand slam.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LeBron drops 51 points in Miami
LeBron scored 40-plus points for the second time in three games
-
Joe Lacob says team not taking sides
Joe Lacob wants to quell speculation regarding Draymond Green's recent suspension
-
Report: Kings' Joerger on hot seat
The Kings want Joerger to give more playing time to Bagley and other prospects
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 18: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
How to watch: Lakers vs. Heat
The Lakers will try to bounce back after a surprising defeat to the Magic
-
How to watch: Warriors vs. Spurs
The Warriors have struggled without Steph Curry