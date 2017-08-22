No NBA rookies pick Steph Curry as favorite player, but Dwight Howard gets a vote
Annual NBA rookie survey yielded some surprising results, but none more stunning than this snub
The annual NBA rookie survey was released Tuesday, and it's always interesting to see what's going through the minds of 18- to 20-year-olds these days.
Earlier this month NBA.com asked 39 first-year players questions about their fellow rookies and the NBA, and their answers to one question in particular may be surprising. When asked about their favorite NBA player, there was the usual smattering of All-Stars and MVPs -- LeBron James , Russell Westbrook , Kevin Durant -- but there was somebody noticeably missing: Two-time MVP and two-time champion Stephen Curry .
Here are the responses:
Who is your favorite player in the league?
Rank
Player
Team
Vote percentage
1.
LeBron James
Cavaliers
31.5 percent
2.
Russell Westbrook
Oklahoma City Thunder
19.4 percent
3.
Kawhi Leonard
San Antonio Spurs
8.3 percent
4.
James Harden
Houston Rockets
6.5 percent
T5.
Kevin Durant
Golden State Warriors
5.6 percent
T5.
Draymond Green
Warriors
5.6 percent
7.
Anthony Davis
New Orleans Pelicans
4.3 percent
8.
Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers
3.7 percent
Others receiving votes: Carmelo Anthony, New York; Jamal Crawford , Minnesota; Pau Gasol , San Antonio; Paul George , Oklahoma City; Blake Griffin , L.A. Los Angeles Clippers ; Dwight Howard , Charlotte
Granted this is a highly subjective question -- they weren't asking for the best player, just their favorite -- but it's still pretty jaw-dropping that not one rookie picked Curry, arguably the most popular player in the league with young people (you know you're old when you use the phrase "young people"). Curry's jersey is the top seller in the league according to the NBA Store, so clearly he's somebody's favorite player -- just not any of these NBA rookies.
Adding to the confusion is the fact that at least one rookie chose Dwight Howard, who hasn't been a fan favorite for several years, as his favorite player. Clearly the rookie who voted for him saw the 2008 dunk contest during his formative years and has been in love ever since.
For the record, last year Curry was listed in the "others receiving votes" category, while Durant was the 2016-17 rookies' favorite player with 29.7 percent of the vote.
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but it's pretty crazy that, this time around, Howard Bison got a vote while Curry was completely shut out.
