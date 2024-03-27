The Denver Nuggets look to maintain their position at the top of the Western Conference standings as they host the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. The Nuggets (51-21) have won four straight games, including most recently a 128-103 win over the Grizzlies on Monday. The Suns (42-30) fell in San Antonio, 104-102, two nights ago. The teams have split their two matchups this season, with each winning on the road, including a Suns 117-107 road victory three weeks ago.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Nuggets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 227.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Suns spread: Nuggets -7.5

Nuggets vs. Suns over/under: 227.5 points

Nuggets vs. Suns money line: Nuggets -292, Suns +234

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix's loss on Monday to a poor Spurs team, which was playing without its best player in Victor Wembanyama, was crushing and makes the Suns' last 10 games that much more important to avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combined for 62 of the team's 102 points, as the Suns were held 15 points below their season average of 117.1 points per game. Booker has topped the 30-point mark in three straight games, and though he hasn't faced Denver this season, the sharpshooter averaged 30.8 points against them in last year's playoff series between the teams.

For the Suns to improve tonight, they will need better play from one of their trio of stars, Bradley Beal. In his last four games, Beal is averaging under 10 points, and didn't take more than 11 shots in any of them. Even still, the former Wizards guard is averaging 17.3 PPG and needs to likely exceed that for Phoenix to pull off the upset if he suits up as Beal (finger) and Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) are both listed as questionable.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Nikola Jokic has won two MVPs in his career and is tracking towards a third, averaging 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.0 assists in 2023-24. He is a nightly threat to record a triple-double and has done that three times this month and 22 times this season. In last year's Western Conference Semifinals against Phoenix, Jokic scored 34.5 points, grabbed 13.2 rebounds, and dished out 10.3 assists, leading Denver to a 4-2 series victory.

Star guard Jamal Murray (knee) has missed the last two games and is questionable return tonight against the Suns. This season, Denver's point guard is averaging 20.9 points and 6.7 assists and forms a lethal duo with Jokic that other teams routinely can't slow down. In what should be a high scoring game against the Suns, Murray should thrive as he did in last year's playoff series (24.8 PPG). Aaron Gordon (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday.

