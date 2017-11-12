Report: Jazz big man Rudy Gobert to miss 4-6 weeks with bone bruise in knee

The awkward-looking knee injury Jazz big man Rudy Gobert's suffered on Friday night against Miami has indeed turned out to be serious.

According to a report on Sunday from Shams Charania of The Vertical, Gobert will be out for four-to-six weeks with a bone bruise in his knee.

Gobert picked up the injury during the Jazz's loss to the Heat when Dion Waiters fell into his leg during a scramble for a loose ball. Late in the third quarter, Waiters dove for a loose ball, and fell straight into Gobert's knee, causing it to buckle awkwardly. Initially, it seemed as if the injury was just one that looked much worse than it actually was, as Gobert was able to re-enter and finish the game. After the game, Gobert said he felt it was a "dirty play." He also tweeted a video of the play along with his own criticism:

This is obviously a devastating loss for the Jazz, as Gobert is one of the best defensive players in the league, and leads the team in both rebounds and blocks. But, when looking at Utah's schedule the next month or so, it's clear that this was perhaps the worst time for Gobert to suffer such an injury.

From now until the end of December, 15 of Utah's 24 games are against teams with a .500 record or better. That includes six games against the top four teams in the conference, and a stretch from Dec. 15-30 where they play the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Thunder again, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, and Cavaliers again.

In the loaded Western Conference, a big losing streak in this stretch could spell the end of the Jazz' playoff hopes this season.