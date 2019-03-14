2019 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders move up for Kyler Murray, Giants land Dwayne Haskins and Odell Beckham's replacement
Raiders continue big offseason by trading up to get Oklahoma QB
The legal tampering period is over and free agency is officially underway as of Wednesday afternoon. The signings and trades around the NFL have already shaken up the draft board, which makes this as good a time as any to move forward with my mock draft 3.0, checking in on what might go down in late April.
There's no need for a long preamble. Let's get to it.
|1
Mock trade with Cardinals
Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
|2
Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
|3
Mock trade with Jets
Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
|4
Mock trade with Raiders
Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
|5
Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
|6
Mock trade with Giants
Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama
|7
Jawaan Taylor, OL, Florida
|8
Devin White, LB, LSU
|9
Ed Oliver, DL, Houston
|10
Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
|11
Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan
|12
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
|13
Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
|14
Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
|15
Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
|16
Andre Dillard, OL, Washington State
|17
D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi
|18
Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma
|19
Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
|20
Devin Bush , LB, LSU
|21
Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
|22
Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
|23
Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama
|24
Mock trade with Oakland
A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
|25
Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
|26
DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia
|27
From Dallas
Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
|28
Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State
|29
|Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
If ever there were a team in need of a talent infusion in the defensive backfield, it is the Kansas City Chiefs. After signing Tyrann Mathieu they're expected to cut ties with Eric Berry, and Thompson would make a heck of a replacement.
|30
From New Orleans
Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State
|31
Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State
|32
Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
