2020 Super Bowl odds, line, spread: 49ers vs. Chiefs picks, best predictions from dialed-in expert who's 13-5

The Chiefs will try to take the first step in what they hope to be a long run of success when Kansas City takes on the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday in Miami. Kansas City is loaded with talent on offense, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the unit and one of the league's top offensive minds, coach Andy Reid, crafting the game plan. Mahomes is the NFL's reigning Most Valuable Player and is just 24 years old.

Sunday's kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds after the 2020 Super Bowl spread opened at one, while the over-under is 54 after climbing as high as 54.5. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. 49ers picks, be sure to see the 2020 Super Bowl predictions from SportsLine's Mike Tierney.

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -1.5

49ers vs. Chiefs over-under: 54

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -122, San Francisco +101

KC: QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown for at least 270 yards 11 times in 15 full games.

SF: Three San Francisco running backs rushed for at least 500 yards this season.

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Chiefs are 7-0-1 against the spread in their last eight games, and Mahomes would have been in the thick of the MVP competition if not for a knee injury that cost him three games. He still threw for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns against just five interceptions. He has 615 passing yards and eight more scores in the postseason.

Running back Damien Williams has just 92 yards in the NFL Playoffs 2020, but ran for 492 and averaged 4.5 per carry during the regular season for Kansas City, which is 15-9-2 against the spread over the last two seasons after a victory. The Chiefs' defense is led by end Frank Clark, who has four sacks in the NFL Playoffs 2020, while linebacker Damien Wilson has 15 tackles.

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco is 6-1 against the spread versus teams with a winning record, and the defense should be able to keep Mahomes off-balance. Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and Dee Ford have been harassing quarterbacks all season, with San Francisco posting 48 sacks. All four had at least 6.5 during the regular season, led by Armstead's 10. Ford has 6.5 in just 11 games. Bosa led the team with 16.5 tackles for loss and also had nine takedowns.

The Niners covered the spread in all five of their games as an underdog this season. The defense had 15 fumble recoveries during the regular season, led by Buckner's four, while cornerback Richard Sherman had three picks. The rushing offense was the league's second best in the regular frame, putting up 144.1 yards per game, and it has been even better in the postseason, averaging 235.5. Raheem Mostert has run for 278 yards in the two games.

